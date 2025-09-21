Louisville Report

Louisville's PFF Grades from Game Three vs. Bowling Green

The Cardinals excelled in all three phases of the game against the Falcons.

Matthew McGavic

Sep 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Caullin Lacy (5) is defended by Bowling Green Falcons cornerback MJ Cannon (2) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Bowling Green 40-17. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might have been short a few playmakers, but they were still able to win in resounding fashion.

Taking on Bowling Green after their first bye week of the 2025 season, the Cardinals put together a complete three-phase performance, earning a 40-17 win over the Falcons this past Saturday.

With a complete performance such as this, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are the team-wide grades, as well as all the individual offensive and defensive grades, from their matchup against James Madison:

As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.

Team Grades

  • Overall: 81.6
  • Offense: 71.9
  • Passing: 66.3
  • Pass Blocking: 51.5
  • Receiving: 71.6
  • Running: 84.1
  • Run Blocking: 56.4
  • Defense: 85.5
  • Run Defense: 79.2
  • Tacking: 55.5
  • Pass Rush: 74.8
  • Coverage: 85.5
  • Special Teams: TBD

Individual Offensive Grades

*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)

  1. WR Dacari Collins -- 83.5 (24)
  2. RB Braxton Jennings -- 79.4 (9)
  3. RB Keyjuan Brown -- 77.1 (40)
  4. WR Caullin Lacy -- 73.0 (50)
  5. RB Isaac Brown -- 71.9 (2)
  6. QB Miller Moss -- 68.7 (61)
  7. C Pete Nygra -- 68.6 (61)
  8. RT Lance Robinson -- 65.7 (46)
  9. RB Jamarice Wilder -- 64.9 (9)
  10. TE Jaleel Skinner -- 64.8 (32)
  11. RG Jordan Church -- 63.2 (45)
  12. WR Chris Bell -- 62.4 (39)
  13. QB Deuce Adams -- 61.5 (4)
  14. WR Bobby Golden -- 60.8 (6)
  15. LT Mahamane Moussa -- 60.8 (46)
  16. WR TreyShun Hurry -- 60.4 (24)
  17. TE Davon Mitchell -- 60.0 (1)
  18. WR Jaedon King -- 59.7 (9)
  19. RT Naeer Jackson -- 59.7 (9)
  20. TE Hamilton Atkins -- 59.5 (1)
  21. LT Trevonte Sylvester -- 58.8 (14)
  22. WR Brock Coffman -- 58.4 (2)
  23. LT Makylan Pounders -- 58.1 (30)
  24. WR T.J. McWilliams -- 57.3 (9)
  25. WR Kris Hughes -- 56.6 (11)
  26. TE Dylan Mesman -- 56.5 (5)
  27. FB Jaxon Panariello -- 56.4 (6)
  28. TE Jacob Stewart -- 55.8 (8)
  29. C Sam Secrest -- 54.7 (8)
  30. LG Michael Flores -- 54.3 (9)
  31. RB Shaun Boykins Jr. -- 54.2 (4)
  32. LG Rasheed Miller -- 54.1 (60)
  33. QB Brady Allen -- 53.1 (5)
  34. WR Antonio Meeks -- 52.9 (19)
  35. C Vic Cutler -- 50.8 (26)
  36. TE Nate Kurisky -- 49.7 (35)

Individual Defensive Grades

*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)

  1. DE Clev Lubin -- 90.8 (31)
  2. FS D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 90.3 (42)
  3. DT Rene Konga -- 87.5 (34)
  4. LB/S Antonio Watts -- 85.4 (41)
  5. MLB T.J. Capers -- 77.7 (28)
  6. DT Jordan Guerad -- 75.1 (29)
  7. DE Wesley Bailey -- 72.9 (31)
  8. CB Tayon Holloway -- 70.4 (49)
  9. SS Blake Ruffin -- 70.0 (20)
  10. DE A.J. Green -- 69.2 (23)
  11. DT Jerry Lawson -- 68.9 (11)
  12. CB Jabari Mack -- 65.3 (49)
  13. SS Corey Gordon Jr. -- 63.2 (39)
  14. MLB T.J. Quinn -- 62.3 (36)
  15. DE Justin Beadles -- 62.1 (9)
  16. DE Micah Carter -- 61.0 (9)
  17. WLB Trent Carter -- 60.8 (1)
  18. DT Denzel Lowry -- 60.5 (22)
  19. WLB Kalib Perry -- 55.8 (34)
  20. CB Rodney Johnson -- 51.6 (5)
  21. DE Selah Brown -- 51.4 (4)
  22. CB Rae'mon Mosby -- 44.5 (2)
  23. LB/S Nigel Williams -- 37.0 (10)
  24. DE Maurice Davis -- 34.2 (2)

(Photo of Caullin Lacy: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

