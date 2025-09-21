Louisville's PFF Grades from Game Three vs. Bowling Green
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might have been short a few playmakers, but they were still able to win in resounding fashion.
Taking on Bowling Green after their first bye week of the 2025 season, the Cardinals put together a complete three-phase performance, earning a 40-17 win over the Falcons this past Saturday.
With a complete performance such as this, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are the team-wide grades, as well as all the individual offensive and defensive grades, from their matchup against James Madison:
As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.
Team Grades
- Overall: 81.6
- Offense: 71.9
- Passing: 66.3
- Pass Blocking: 51.5
- Receiving: 71.6
- Running: 84.1
- Run Blocking: 56.4
- Defense: 85.5
- Run Defense: 79.2
- Tacking: 55.5
- Pass Rush: 74.8
- Coverage: 85.5
- Special Teams: TBD
Individual Offensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- WR Dacari Collins -- 83.5 (24)
- RB Braxton Jennings -- 79.4 (9)
- RB Keyjuan Brown -- 77.1 (40)
- WR Caullin Lacy -- 73.0 (50)
- RB Isaac Brown -- 71.9 (2)
- QB Miller Moss -- 68.7 (61)
- C Pete Nygra -- 68.6 (61)
- RT Lance Robinson -- 65.7 (46)
- RB Jamarice Wilder -- 64.9 (9)
- TE Jaleel Skinner -- 64.8 (32)
- RG Jordan Church -- 63.2 (45)
- WR Chris Bell -- 62.4 (39)
- QB Deuce Adams -- 61.5 (4)
- WR Bobby Golden -- 60.8 (6)
- LT Mahamane Moussa -- 60.8 (46)
- WR TreyShun Hurry -- 60.4 (24)
- TE Davon Mitchell -- 60.0 (1)
- WR Jaedon King -- 59.7 (9)
- RT Naeer Jackson -- 59.7 (9)
- TE Hamilton Atkins -- 59.5 (1)
- LT Trevonte Sylvester -- 58.8 (14)
- WR Brock Coffman -- 58.4 (2)
- LT Makylan Pounders -- 58.1 (30)
- WR T.J. McWilliams -- 57.3 (9)
- WR Kris Hughes -- 56.6 (11)
- TE Dylan Mesman -- 56.5 (5)
- FB Jaxon Panariello -- 56.4 (6)
- TE Jacob Stewart -- 55.8 (8)
- C Sam Secrest -- 54.7 (8)
- LG Michael Flores -- 54.3 (9)
- RB Shaun Boykins Jr. -- 54.2 (4)
- LG Rasheed Miller -- 54.1 (60)
- QB Brady Allen -- 53.1 (5)
- WR Antonio Meeks -- 52.9 (19)
- C Vic Cutler -- 50.8 (26)
- TE Nate Kurisky -- 49.7 (35)
Individual Defensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- DE Clev Lubin -- 90.8 (31)
- FS D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 90.3 (42)
- DT Rene Konga -- 87.5 (34)
- LB/S Antonio Watts -- 85.4 (41)
- MLB T.J. Capers -- 77.7 (28)
- DT Jordan Guerad -- 75.1 (29)
- DE Wesley Bailey -- 72.9 (31)
- CB Tayon Holloway -- 70.4 (49)
- SS Blake Ruffin -- 70.0 (20)
- DE A.J. Green -- 69.2 (23)
- DT Jerry Lawson -- 68.9 (11)
- CB Jabari Mack -- 65.3 (49)
- SS Corey Gordon Jr. -- 63.2 (39)
- MLB T.J. Quinn -- 62.3 (36)
- DE Justin Beadles -- 62.1 (9)
- DE Micah Carter -- 61.0 (9)
- WLB Trent Carter -- 60.8 (1)
- DT Denzel Lowry -- 60.5 (22)
- WLB Kalib Perry -- 55.8 (34)
- CB Rodney Johnson -- 51.6 (5)
- DE Selah Brown -- 51.4 (4)
- CB Rae'mon Mosby -- 44.5 (2)
- LB/S Nigel Williams -- 37.0 (10)
- DE Maurice Davis -- 34.2 (2)
