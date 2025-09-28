Louisville Report

Louisville's PFF Grades from Game Four at Pitt

The Cardinals put together a much better second half against the Panthers following a slugging opening half to claim a comeback win.

Matthew McGavic

Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive back Corey Gordon (24) and linebacker Kalib Perry (12) celebrate an interception by linebacker TJ Quinn (34) against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive back Corey Gordon (24) and linebacker Kalib Perry (12) celebrate an interception by linebacker TJ Quinn (34) against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It was certainly an up-and-down outing from the Louisville football program in their ACC opener at Pitt.

After going down 17-0 in the first quarter, the Cardinals were able to mount an improbable comeback effort, eventually securing a 34-27 win over the Panthers.

With a rollercoaster performance such as this, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are the team-wide grades, as well as all the individual offensive and defensive grades, from their matchup against Pitt:

As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.

Team Grades

  • Overall: 69.8
  • Offense: 59.6
  • Passing: 56.5
  • Pass Blocking: 44.8
  • Receiving: 67.2
  • Running: 63.0
  • Run Blocking: 51.5
  • Defense: 81.3
  • Run Defense: 69.4
  • Tacking: 64.9
  • Pass Rush: 81.5
  • Coverage: 80.2
  • Special Teams: TBD

Individual Offensive Grades

*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)

  1. WR Chris Bell -- 76.0 (75)
  2. WR Caullin Lacy -- 65.3 (81)
  3. TE Nate Kurisky -- 65.0 (47)
  4. WR Antonio Meeks -- 63.2 (30)
  5. RB Duke Watson -- 60.4 (33)
  6. C Pete Nygra -- 60.4 (88)
  7. LT Trevonte Sylvester -- 60.1 (3)
  8. RG Jordan Church -- 59.5 (88)
  9. QB Miller Moss -- 59.2 (88)
  10. WR Kris Hughes -- 57.6 (4)
  11. LG Rasheed Miller -- 55.9 (88)
  12. TE Jaleel Skinner -- 55.8 (49)
  13. LT Mak Pounders -- 55.3 (6)
  14. RT Lance Robinson -- 54.9 (88)
  15. LT Mahamane Moussa -- 54.1 (83)
  16. WR Dacari Collins -- 53.6 (14)
  17. RB Isaac Brown -- 52.7 (54)
  18. FB Jaxon Panariello -- 52.0 (11)
  19. WR TreyShun Hurry -- 48.3 (38)

Individual Defensive Grades

*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)

  1. MLB T.J. Quinn -- 90.2 (55)
  2. LB/S Antonio Watts -- 82.5 (55)
  3. DE Clev Lubin -- 81.9 (43)
  4. MLB Kalib Perry -- 77.1 (24)
  5. DE Wesley Bailey -- 74.2 (44)
  6. CB Tayon Holloway -- 72.6 (55)
  7. FS D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 67.6 (52)
  8. DT Denzel Lowry -- 65.2 (13)
  9. DE A.J. Green -- 64.8 (16)
  10. CB Rae'mon Mosby -- 64.3 (6)
  11. DE Justin Beadles -- 64.3 (11)
  12. DT Jordan Guerad -- 61.5 (36)
  13. DT Rene Konga -- 61.5 (43)
  14. CB Jabari Mack -- 61.4 (55)
  15. SS Corey Gordon Jr. -- 58.2 (31)
  16. MLB T.J. Capers -- 56.2 (26)
  17. DT Jerry Lawson -- 53.5 (14)
  18. FS JoJo Evans -- 50.7 (26)

(Photo of T.J. Quinn: Charles LeClaire - Imagn Images)

Published
