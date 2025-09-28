Louisville's PFF Grades from Game Four at Pitt
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It was certainly an up-and-down outing from the Louisville football program in their ACC opener at Pitt.
After going down 17-0 in the first quarter, the Cardinals were able to mount an improbable comeback effort, eventually securing a 34-27 win over the Panthers.
With a rollercoaster performance such as this, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are the team-wide grades, as well as all the individual offensive and defensive grades, from their matchup against Pitt:
As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.
Team Grades
- Overall: 69.8
- Offense: 59.6
- Passing: 56.5
- Pass Blocking: 44.8
- Receiving: 67.2
- Running: 63.0
- Run Blocking: 51.5
- Defense: 81.3
- Run Defense: 69.4
- Tacking: 64.9
- Pass Rush: 81.5
- Coverage: 80.2
- Special Teams: TBD
Individual Offensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- WR Chris Bell -- 76.0 (75)
- WR Caullin Lacy -- 65.3 (81)
- TE Nate Kurisky -- 65.0 (47)
- WR Antonio Meeks -- 63.2 (30)
- RB Duke Watson -- 60.4 (33)
- C Pete Nygra -- 60.4 (88)
- LT Trevonte Sylvester -- 60.1 (3)
- RG Jordan Church -- 59.5 (88)
- QB Miller Moss -- 59.2 (88)
- WR Kris Hughes -- 57.6 (4)
- LG Rasheed Miller -- 55.9 (88)
- TE Jaleel Skinner -- 55.8 (49)
- LT Mak Pounders -- 55.3 (6)
- RT Lance Robinson -- 54.9 (88)
- LT Mahamane Moussa -- 54.1 (83)
- WR Dacari Collins -- 53.6 (14)
- RB Isaac Brown -- 52.7 (54)
- FB Jaxon Panariello -- 52.0 (11)
- WR TreyShun Hurry -- 48.3 (38)
Individual Defensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- MLB T.J. Quinn -- 90.2 (55)
- LB/S Antonio Watts -- 82.5 (55)
- DE Clev Lubin -- 81.9 (43)
- MLB Kalib Perry -- 77.1 (24)
- DE Wesley Bailey -- 74.2 (44)
- CB Tayon Holloway -- 72.6 (55)
- FS D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 67.6 (52)
- DT Denzel Lowry -- 65.2 (13)
- DE A.J. Green -- 64.8 (16)
- CB Rae'mon Mosby -- 64.3 (6)
- DE Justin Beadles -- 64.3 (11)
- DT Jordan Guerad -- 61.5 (36)
- DT Rene Konga -- 61.5 (43)
- CB Jabari Mack -- 61.4 (55)
- SS Corey Gordon Jr. -- 58.2 (31)
- MLB T.J. Capers -- 56.2 (26)
- DT Jerry Lawson -- 53.5 (14)
- FS JoJo Evans -- 50.7 (26)
(Photo of T.J. Quinn: Charles LeClaire - Imagn Images)
