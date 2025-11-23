Louisville's PFF Grades from Game 11 vs. SMU
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's hard to have a much worse showing than the Louisville football program had on Saturday.
The Cardinals made the trip to SMU for their final road game of the 2025 season, and promptly left Dallas with their tails tucked, suffering a horrendous 38-6 loss at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. They have now lost three games in a row, falling to 7-4 overall in the process.
With a performance such as this, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are the team-wide grades, as well as all the individual offensive and defensive grades, from their matchup against SMU:
As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.
Team Grades
- Overall: 64.5
- Offense: 57.4
- Passing: 56.5
- Pass Blocking: 77.6
- Receiving: 56.5
- Running: 64.7
- Run Blocking: 50.2
- Defense: 67.8
- Run Defense: 78.5
- Tacking: 68.1
- Pass Rush: 53.5
- Coverage: 65.3
Individual Offensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- RT Rasheed Miller -- 72.7 (45)
- RB Duke Watson -- 68.4 (18)
- WR Chris Bell -- 67.4 (40)
- RB Shaun Boykins Jr. -- 65.7 (10)
- QB Deuce Adams -- 64.4 (37)
- RG Mahamane Moussa -- 63.0 (37)
- WR Dacari Collins -- 62.8 (16)
- WR T.J. McWilliams -- 60.3 (5)
- WR Bobby Golden -- 60.3 (5)
- WR Jaedon King -- 60.2 (5)
- WR Kris Hughes -- 60.0 (20)
- LT Cameron Gorin -- 59.8 (5)
- TE Hamilton Atkins -- 59.4 (3)
- LT Vic Cutler -- 59.1 (5)
- RG Michael Flores -- 58.9 (5)
- TE Dylan Mesman -- 58.8 (2)
- RG Jordan Church -- 58.5 (8)
- RB Braxton Jennings -- 58.0 (15)
- LT Trevonte Sylvester -- 57.0 (37)
- LG Lance Robinson -- 56.7 (45)
- LT Mak Pounders -- 55.9 (13)
- C Sam Secrest -- 55.8 (5)
- TE Nate Kurisky -- 55.7 (24)
- WR Antonio Meeks -- 54.8 (30)
- C Pete Nygra -- 53.4 (45)
- WR Caullin Lacy -- 53.0 (23)
- TE Jaleel Skinner -- 47.0 (25)
- WR TreyShun Hurry -- 46.5 (9)
- QB Brady Allen -- 35.2 (13)
Individual Defensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- LB T.J. Capers -- 82.2 (38)
- DT Jerry Lawson -- 74.9 (29)
- DE A.J. Green -- 74.3 (34)
- CB Tayon Holloway -- 71.4 (63)
- DE Maurice Davis -- 71.0 (3)
- DT Jayshaun Coffman -- 70.9 (3)
- LB T.J. Quinn -- 67.9 (45)
- S D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 67.6 (77)
- DT Denzel Lowry -- 66.1 (41)
- S Corey Gordon Jr. -- 64.8 (76)
- DE Justin Beadles -- 61.5 (20)
- DE Micah Carter -- 61.4 (12)
- DE Clev Lubin -- 60.9 (49)
- CB Justin Agu -- 60.7 (2)
- DT Jordan Guerad -- 60.5 (15)
- DT Selah Brown -- 60.2 (8)
- LB Stanquan Clark -- 58.7 (40)
- LB Kalib Perry -- 56.9 (32)
- S JoJo Evans -- 56.5 (76)
- DT Rene Konga -- 56.4 (51)
- DE Wesley Bailey -- 55.7 (45)
- CB Rodney Johnson -- 54.7 (28)
- CB Jabari Mack -- 46.4 (60)
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo via Jerome Miron - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky