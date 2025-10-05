Louisville Report

Louisville's PFF Grades from Game Five vs. Virginia

The Cardinals were able to put together another fourth quarter comeback, only to fall in overtime to the Cavaliers.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville’s Pete Nygra is pumped up after they score a touchdown against Virginia at L&N Stadium Saturday. Ocr. 4, 2025
Louisville’s Pete Nygra is pumped up after they score a touchdown against Virginia at L&N Stadium Saturday. Ocr. 4, 2025 / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's roller coaster on-field play was certainly on full display this past Saturday against No. 24 Virginia.

The Cardinals fell behind 24-14 entering the fourth quarter, but were able to mount a comeback to force overtime. However, after having to settle for a field goal to start the extra period, the Cavaliers countered with a walk-off touchdown.

With a disappointing performance such as this, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are the team-wide grades, as well as all the individual offensive and defensive grades, from their matchup against Pitt:

As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.

Team Grades

  • Overall: 72.9
  • Offense: 64.8
  • Passing: 57.4
  • Pass Blocking: 67.9
  • Receiving: 68.3
  • Running: 66.6
  • Run Blocking: 53.2
  • Defense: 77.6
  • Run Defense: 76.5
  • Tacking: 75.3
  • Pass Rush: 66.8
  • Coverage: 75.5
  • Special Teams: TBD

Individual Offensive Grades

*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)

  1. WR Kris Hughes -- 87.9 (3)
  2. WR Chris Bell -- 81.9 (75)
  3. LT Trevonte Sylvester -- 80.6 (39)
  4. C Pete Nygra -- 69.8 (77)
  5. TE Jaleel Skinner -- 65.0 (39)
  6. TE Nate Kurisky -- 64.6 (46)
  7. QB Miller Moss -- 62.7 (77)
  8. RB Isaac Brown -- 62.2 (49)
  9. LG Lance Robinson -- 61.3 (77)
  10. Vic Cutler -- 60.3 (3)
  11. RB Keyjuan Brown -- 60.1 (14)
  12. WR Caullin Lacy -- 59.0 (72)
  13. WR Antonio Meeks -- 58.9 (24)
  14. FB Jaxon Panariello -- 55.1 (6)
  15. WR Dacari Collins -- 52.6 (25)
  16. WR TreyShun Hurry -- 51.1 (22)
  17. RT Rasheed Miller -- 50.7 (77)
  18. LT Mahamane Moussa -- 50.0 (39)
  19. RG Jordan Church -- 42.4 (74)
  20. RB Duke Watson -- 42.1 (9)

Individual Defensive Grades

*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)

  1. MLB T.J. Quinn -- 77.3 (64)
  2. FS JoJo Evans -- 75.6 (43)
  3. DE Justin Beadles -- 73.0 (15)
  4. LB/S Antonio Watts -- 71.7 (62)
  5. CB Jabari Mack -- 70.4 (63)
  6. DE Clev Lubin -- 70.2 (54)
  7. CB Tayon Holloway -- 68.4 (63)
  8. DT Denzel Lowry -- 68.3 (20)
  9. DT Jerry Lawson -- 68.0 (8)
  10. DE Wesley Bailey -- 67.7 (47)
  11. MLB Kalib Perry -- 65.8 (23)
  12. DT Jordan Guerad -- 64.9 (49)
  13. DE A.J. Green -- 64.2 (15)
  14. CB Justin Agu -- 63.6 (9)
  15. FS Corey Gordon Jr. -- 63.5 (21)
  16. CB Rae'mon Mosby -- 61.5 (2)
  17. FS Blake Ruffin -- 60.1 (2)
  18. DE Micah Carter -- 60.0 (1)
  19. DT Rene Konga -- 58.1 (49)
  20. SS D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 57.8 (63)
  21. MLB T.J. Capers -- 53.8 (31)

More Cardinals Stories

feed

(Photo of Pete Nygra: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Football