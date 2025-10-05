Louisville's PFF Grades from Game Five vs. Virginia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's roller coaster on-field play was certainly on full display this past Saturday against No. 24 Virginia.
The Cardinals fell behind 24-14 entering the fourth quarter, but were able to mount a comeback to force overtime. However, after having to settle for a field goal to start the extra period, the Cavaliers countered with a walk-off touchdown.
With a disappointing performance such as this, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are the team-wide grades, as well as all the individual offensive and defensive grades, from their matchup against Pitt:
As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.
Team Grades
- Overall: 72.9
- Offense: 64.8
- Passing: 57.4
- Pass Blocking: 67.9
- Receiving: 68.3
- Running: 66.6
- Run Blocking: 53.2
- Defense: 77.6
- Run Defense: 76.5
- Tacking: 75.3
- Pass Rush: 66.8
- Coverage: 75.5
- Special Teams: TBD
Individual Offensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- WR Kris Hughes -- 87.9 (3)
- WR Chris Bell -- 81.9 (75)
- LT Trevonte Sylvester -- 80.6 (39)
- C Pete Nygra -- 69.8 (77)
- TE Jaleel Skinner -- 65.0 (39)
- TE Nate Kurisky -- 64.6 (46)
- QB Miller Moss -- 62.7 (77)
- RB Isaac Brown -- 62.2 (49)
- LG Lance Robinson -- 61.3 (77)
- Vic Cutler -- 60.3 (3)
- RB Keyjuan Brown -- 60.1 (14)
- WR Caullin Lacy -- 59.0 (72)
- WR Antonio Meeks -- 58.9 (24)
- FB Jaxon Panariello -- 55.1 (6)
- WR Dacari Collins -- 52.6 (25)
- WR TreyShun Hurry -- 51.1 (22)
- RT Rasheed Miller -- 50.7 (77)
- LT Mahamane Moussa -- 50.0 (39)
- RG Jordan Church -- 42.4 (74)
- RB Duke Watson -- 42.1 (9)
Individual Defensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- MLB T.J. Quinn -- 77.3 (64)
- FS JoJo Evans -- 75.6 (43)
- DE Justin Beadles -- 73.0 (15)
- LB/S Antonio Watts -- 71.7 (62)
- CB Jabari Mack -- 70.4 (63)
- DE Clev Lubin -- 70.2 (54)
- CB Tayon Holloway -- 68.4 (63)
- DT Denzel Lowry -- 68.3 (20)
- DT Jerry Lawson -- 68.0 (8)
- DE Wesley Bailey -- 67.7 (47)
- MLB Kalib Perry -- 65.8 (23)
- DT Jordan Guerad -- 64.9 (49)
- DE A.J. Green -- 64.2 (15)
- CB Justin Agu -- 63.6 (9)
- FS Corey Gordon Jr. -- 63.5 (21)
- CB Rae'mon Mosby -- 61.5 (2)
- FS Blake Ruffin -- 60.1 (2)
- DE Micah Carter -- 60.0 (1)
- DT Rene Konga -- 58.1 (49)
- SS D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 57.8 (63)
- MLB T.J. Capers -- 53.8 (31)
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Pete Nygra: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky