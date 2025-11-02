Louisville Report

Louisville's PFF Grades from Game Seven vs. Virginia Tech

The Cardinals scored 21 unanswered points to rally past the Hokies.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman Emmett Laws (99) tackles Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Caullin Lacy (5) during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
/ Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - They might have had to dig themselves out of another hole, but the Louisville football program continues to find ways to win.

Despite trailing 16-7 at halftime at Virginia Tech, it was the Cardinals who wound up leaving Lane Stadium with a victory, scoring three straight touchdowns to take down the Hokies 28-6 this past Saturday.

With a performance such as this, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are the team-wide grades, as well as all the individual offensive and defensive grades, from their matchup against Boston College:

As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.

Team Grades

  • Overall: 70.7
  • Offense: 64.4
  • Passing: 52.6
  • Pass Blocking: 60.4
  • Receiving: 60.2
  • Running: 84.1
  • Run Blocking: 54.4
  • Defense: 72.9
  • Run Defense: 68.9
  • Tacking: 60.1
  • Pass Rush: 80.6
  • Coverage: 69.6

Individual Offensive Grades

*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)

  1. RB Keyjuan Brown -- 83.4 (30)
  2. RB Isaac Brown -- 72.9 (35)
  3. LG Lance Robinson -- 72.0 (64)
  4. RT Rasheed Miller -- 70.9 (64)
  5. WR Chris Bell -- 67.7 (63)
  6. WR Caullin Lacy -- 63.0 (61)
  7. TE Jacob Stewart -- 60.2 (3)
  8. RB Shaun Boykins Jr. -- 60.0 (1)
  9. RG Jordan Church -- 58.8 (30)
  10. QB Miller Moss -- 58.2 (63)
  11. QB Brady Allen -- 58.0 (1)
  12. TE Nate Kurisky -- 57.7 (43)
  13. RG Mahamane Moussa -- 57.6 (34)
  14. WR TreyShun Hurry -- 56.3 (11)
  15. QB Deuce Adams -- 54.9 (2)
  16. C Pete Nygra -- 51.4 (64)
  17. WR Dacara Collins -- 49.9 (18)
  18. LT Trevonte Sylvester -- 47.8 (64)
  19. WR Antonio Meeks -- 47.6 (18)
  20. TE Jaleel Skinner -- 44.0 (35)

Individual Defensive Grades

*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)

  1. LB T.J. Capers -- 78.1 (37)
  2. S Corey Gordon Jr. -- 77.5 (22)
  3. DE Wesley Bailey -- 73.6 (48)
  4. DE Clev Lubin -- 72.0 (50)
  5. LB T.J. Quinn -- 68.7 (62)
  6. LB Kalib Perry -- 67.8 (30)
  7. DT Jerry Lawson -- 67.3 (17)
  8. CB Jabari Mack -- 66.7 (67)
  9. DE A.J. Green -- 65.9 (25)
  10. DT Rene Konga -- 64.3 (45)
  11. S JoJo Evans -- 64.3 (59)
  12. DT Denzel Lowry -- 64.0 (26)
  13. CB Tayon Holloway -- 63.6 (67)
  14. DE Justin Beadles -- 62.4 (18)
  15. S D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 61.4 (53)
  16. CB Rodney Johnson -- 60.4 (1)
  17. LB Antonio Watts -- 58.1 (66)
  18. DT Jordan Guerad -- 52.7 (39)
  19. CB Justin Agu -- 30.8 (5)

(Photo of Caullin Lacy: Brian Bishop - Imagn Images)

Published
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

