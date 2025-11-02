Louisville's PFF Grades from Game Seven vs. Virginia Tech
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - They might have had to dig themselves out of another hole, but the Louisville football program continues to find ways to win.
Despite trailing 16-7 at halftime at Virginia Tech, it was the Cardinals who wound up leaving Lane Stadium with a victory, scoring three straight touchdowns to take down the Hokies 28-6 this past Saturday.
With a performance such as this, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are the team-wide grades, as well as all the individual offensive and defensive grades, from their matchup against Boston College:
As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.
Team Grades
- Overall: 70.7
- Offense: 64.4
- Passing: 52.6
- Pass Blocking: 60.4
- Receiving: 60.2
- Running: 84.1
- Run Blocking: 54.4
- Defense: 72.9
- Run Defense: 68.9
- Tacking: 60.1
- Pass Rush: 80.6
- Coverage: 69.6
Individual Offensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- RB Keyjuan Brown -- 83.4 (30)
- RB Isaac Brown -- 72.9 (35)
- LG Lance Robinson -- 72.0 (64)
- RT Rasheed Miller -- 70.9 (64)
- WR Chris Bell -- 67.7 (63)
- WR Caullin Lacy -- 63.0 (61)
- TE Jacob Stewart -- 60.2 (3)
- RB Shaun Boykins Jr. -- 60.0 (1)
- RG Jordan Church -- 58.8 (30)
- QB Miller Moss -- 58.2 (63)
- QB Brady Allen -- 58.0 (1)
- TE Nate Kurisky -- 57.7 (43)
- RG Mahamane Moussa -- 57.6 (34)
- WR TreyShun Hurry -- 56.3 (11)
- QB Deuce Adams -- 54.9 (2)
- C Pete Nygra -- 51.4 (64)
- WR Dacara Collins -- 49.9 (18)
- LT Trevonte Sylvester -- 47.8 (64)
- WR Antonio Meeks -- 47.6 (18)
- TE Jaleel Skinner -- 44.0 (35)
Individual Defensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- LB T.J. Capers -- 78.1 (37)
- S Corey Gordon Jr. -- 77.5 (22)
- DE Wesley Bailey -- 73.6 (48)
- DE Clev Lubin -- 72.0 (50)
- LB T.J. Quinn -- 68.7 (62)
- LB Kalib Perry -- 67.8 (30)
- DT Jerry Lawson -- 67.3 (17)
- CB Jabari Mack -- 66.7 (67)
- DE A.J. Green -- 65.9 (25)
- DT Rene Konga -- 64.3 (45)
- S JoJo Evans -- 64.3 (59)
- DT Denzel Lowry -- 64.0 (26)
- CB Tayon Holloway -- 63.6 (67)
- DE Justin Beadles -- 62.4 (18)
- S D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 61.4 (53)
- CB Rodney Johnson -- 60.4 (1)
- LB Antonio Watts -- 58.1 (66)
- DT Jordan Guerad -- 52.7 (39)
- CB Justin Agu -- 30.8 (5)
(Photo of Caullin Lacy: Brian Bishop - Imagn Images)
