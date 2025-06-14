Phil Steele Projects Louisville Football's 2025 Depth Chart
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2025 college football season will be here sooner than we expect. In just 77 days, Louisville will be kicking off year three of the Jeff Brohm era with a matchup against Eastern Kentucky at L&N Stadium.
During every preseason, long time college football expert Phil Steele releases his annual College Football Preview magazine. Earlier this month, 2025 edition of his preview magazine was officially published.
As part of his detailed breakdowns for all 136 FBS teams, Steele includes projected depth charts. While many depth chart projections crafted by various outlets come mostly from educated guesses, Steele's comes directly from one-on-one conversations with the program's head coach. This included Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm, whom Steele was able to converse with earlier this month right before his magazine went to print.
While there will likely be some shuffling on the depth chart when fall camp rolls around this upcoming August, below is Steele's projected depth chart for the Cardinals:
*denotes walk-on
Quarterback
- Miller Moss (6-2, 210, R-Sr.)
- Brady Allen (6-6, 220, R-Jr.)
- Deuce Adams (6-2, 190, R-Fr.)
- Mason Mims (6-3, 210, Fr.)
- *Ryan Zimmerman (6-6, 235, R-Fr.)
Running Back
- Isaac Brown (5-9, 190, So.)
- Duke Watson (6-0, 180, So.)
- Keyjuan Brown (5-10, 210, R-So.)
- *Shammai Gates (5-11, 200, R-Fr.)
Wide Receiver
- Caullin Lacy (5-10, 190, R-Sr.)
- Bobby Golden (5-9, 185, R-Jr.)
- Kris Hughes (5-11, 195, R-So.)
- Davon Mitchell (6-3, 259, R-Fr.)
- Chris Bell (6-2, 220, Sr.)
- Treyshun Hurry (6-2, 195, Jr.)
- *Jaedon King (6-0, 180, R-Jr.)
- *Eli Adams (6-0, 190, R-Fr.)
- Dacari Collins (6-4, 215, R-Sr.)
- Antonio Meeks (6-1, 195, Sr.)
- T.J. McWilliams (6-0, 190, R-So.)
- Shaun Boykins Jr. (6-1, 195, R-Fr.)
Tight End
- Nate Kurisky (6-3, 240, R-Jr.)
- Jaleel Skinner (6-5, 230, Jr.)
- Jacob Stewart (6-5, 230, Fr.)
- Dylan Mesman (6-5, 240, R-Fr.)
Left Tackle
- Makylan Pounders (6-5, 310, R-Sr.)
- Trevonte Sylvester (6-6, 280, R-Sr.)
- *Ellis McAdoo (6-5, 295, R-Fr.)
Left Guard
- Lance Robinson (6-4, 290, R-Sr.)
- Jordan Church (6-4, 310, R-So.)
- Fred Johnson (6-5, 290, R-Fr.)
- Tyler Folmar (6-6, 330, Fr.)
Center
- Pete Nygra (6-4, 300, R-Sr.)
- Victor Cutler (6-3, 300, R-Sr.)
- Michael Flores (6-3, 310, R-Sr.)
- Carter Guillaume (6-2, 285, Fr.)
Right Guard
- Rasheed Miller (6-7, 310, R-Sr.)
- Naeer Jackson (6-6, 310, R-Jr.)
- Jimmy Williams III (6-4, 300, R-Fr.)
- Sam Secrest (6-5, 265, R-Jr.)
Right Tackle
- Mahamane Moussa (6-4, 305, R-Sr.)
- Ranson McDermott (6-8, 305, R-Fr.)
- Gradey Anthony (6-5, 280, Fr.)
- *James Glover-Tyson (6-6, 350, So.)
Defensive End
- Wesley Bailey (6-5, 265, R-Sr.)
- Micah Carter (6-6, 255, R-So.)
- Justin Beadles (6-5, 270, R-Sr.)
Nose Tackle
- Jordan Guerad (6-2, 300, R-Sr.)
- Jerry Lawson (6-2, 295, R-Jr.)
- Xavier Porter (6-2, 280, R-Fr.)
- Kendrick Gilbert (6-5, 262, R-So.)
Defensive Tackle
- Rene Konga (6-4, 300, R-Sr.)
- Denzel Lowry (6-1, 290, R-Sr.)
- Selah Brown (6-2, 290, R-Jr.)
- *Chris Jones (6-4, 320, R-Fr.)
Leo (DE/LB)
- Clev Lubin (6-3, 250, R-Jr.)
- Adonijah Green (6-6, 250, R-So.)
- C.J. May (6-4, 225, Fr.)
- Maurice Davis (6-4, 235, R-Fr.)
Middle Linebacker
- T.J. Quinn (6-1, 235, R-Sr.)
- T.J. Capers (6-2, 225, R-So.)
- *Jaxon Panariello (6-2, 225, R-So.)
- Cameron White (6-1, 225, Fr.)
Weakside Linebacker
- Stanquan Clark (6-3, 235, Jr.)
- Kalib Perry (6-3, 230, R-Sr.)
- Trent Carter (6-3, 225, R-Fr.)
STAR
- Antonio Watts (6-2, 225, R-Jr.)
- Caleb Matelau (6-1, 225, Fr.)
Cornerback
- Rodney Johnson Jr. (6-2, 200, R-Sr.)
- Jabari Mack (6-1, 185, R-Sr.)
- *Jaden Minkins (5-10, 180, R-So.)
- Justin Agu (6-2, 185, R-Jr.)
- Rae'mon Mosby (6-0, 190, R-Fr.)
- Antonio Harris (6-0, 180, Fr.)
- *Eli Limouris (5-10, 185, R-Fr.)
Free Safety
- D'Angelo Hutchinson (6-3, 200, Sr.)
- Corey Gordon Jr. (6-2, 195, R-Jr.)
- Micah Rice (6-2, 195, Fr.)
- *Anderson Mitchell (6-2, 190, R-Fr.)
Strong Safety
- JoJo Evans (6-1, 200, R-Sr.)
- Daeh McCullough (6-2, 195, R-So.)
- Blake Ruffin (6-3, 205, R-Sr.)
Kicker
- *Cooper Ranvier (6-2, 200, R-Fr.)
- *Nick Keller (6-1, 200, R-Jr.)
- *Carson Hilbert (6-3, 215, Fr.)
Punter
- *Carter Schwartz (6-4, 225, R-So.)
- *Carson Hilbert (6-3, 215, Fr.)
- *Adam Winkenhofer (5-10, 195, R-Fr.)
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky