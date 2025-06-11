Phil Steele Tabs Isaac Brown as 2025 Preseason All-American, Eight Cards as All-ACC Selections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the 2025 college football season just under three months away, preseason watch list season is officially in full swing.
Long time college football expert Phil Steele recently released his 2025 College Football Preview magazine, and he had some high praise for a handful of Louisville players. One Cardinal was selected to two of Steele's Preseason All-American teams, while eight were named to his Preseason All-ACC teams.
Isaac Brown earned a Second-Team All-American nod as an all-purpose back, as well as a Fourth-Team All-American selection at running back.
Brown was also tabbed as a First-Team All-ACC selection, as was wide receiver Caullin Lacy and center Pete Nygra. Linebacker Stanquan Clark was selected to the Second-Team, while wide receiver Chris Bell and defensive end Clev Lubin were both named to the Third-Team, and defensive tackle Rene Konga plus linebacker T.J. Quinn were placed on the Fourth-Team.
Brown put together a dynamic true freshman campaign for the Cardinals this past season. Appearing in all 13 games and making nine starts, including the final eight, the 5-foot-9, 190-pound all-purpose back rushed for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns on 165 carries, while also catching 30 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown.
Brown's 7.1 yards per carry led the ACC, while his rushing yardage placed third in the league, and his rushing touchdown total placed fifth. Not only did Brown break Lamar Jackson's true freshman rushing mark at Louisville, he was named the ACC Offensive and Overall Rookie of the Year, and was named a Freshman All-American.
Lacy joined Louisville last offseason as a transfer from South Alabama, but suffered a broken collarbone on the final day of fall camp, causing him to miss the Cardinals' first three games of the 2024 season. When the 5-foot-10, 180-pound slot receiver returned to action, after playing four games, Lacy decided to preserve his redshirt and opt out for the remainder of the season - but later played in the Sun Bowl vs. Washington.
In his five games played, Lacy caught 18 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown, and five kick returns for 191 yards - including a 100-yard return for a touchdown against Miami. During the 2023 season with South Alabama, he caught 91 passes for 1,316 yards and seven touchdowns, with the receptions mark good for fifth in the FBS and the yardage mark coming in at sixth.
Nygra was an anchor in the middle of the Cardinals' offensive line, and one of the top centers in ACC. Starting all 13 games, the 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman allowed just one sack and 16 total pressure across 475 pass block snaps and 848 blocking snaps overall. His 71.1 offensive grade on PFF was the fourth-highest among centers in the ACC, and 20th among all offensive linemen in the league (min. 100 snaps).
After playing a key role in the linebacker rotation as a true freshman in 2023, Clark had a breakout 2024 season. Starting all 13 games, the 6-foot-3, 235-pound inside backer's 76 overall tackles and eight tackles for loss were both second on the team to T.J. Quinn. Not to mention he also caught two interceptions, forced two fumbles, and tallied two pass breakups.
Bell has made steady improvements each year in college, and is coming off of a career year. Starting all 13 games in 2024, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound outside receiver caught 43 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns, all of which were second on the team to Ja'Corey Brooks.
This past season, Lubin was the Chanticleers' top pass rusher, and one of the top defenders in the Sun Belt. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound edge rusher's 12.0 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks not only led the team, but were fourth and third, respectively, in the conference. He also collected 44 total tackles (24 solo), three pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Transferring over from Rutgers last offseason, Konga was a surprisingly impactful force in the middle of the line. While a midseason injury limited his efficiency down the stretch, he still collected 20 tackles (12 solo), as well as three for loss and 2.5 sacks. His 76.0 defensive grade on PFF ranked eighth among ACC defensive tackles (min. 250 snaps).
The 2024 season marked the second year in a row that Quinn led the Cardinals in tackles, and was a consistent force in the run game. Starting all 13 games, the 6-foot-1, 235-pound linebacker collected 82 total tackles, including four for loss plus 1.5 sacks, as well as a pass breakup.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky