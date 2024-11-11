Kickoff Time, TV Designation Announced for Louisville vs. Pitt
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program will not be getting a home night game when they host Pitt for their home finale.
The matchup between the Cardinals and the Panthers on Saturday, Nov. 23 will kickoff at either 3:30 or 4:00 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville Ky., the ACC announced Monday. It was also announced that the game will be televised on ESPN.
Louisville (6-3, 4-2 ACC) is coming off of their bye week, but most recently captured a massive 33-21 road win over No. 11 Clemson. Not only did the Cardinals earn their first ever victory over the Tigers, the upset also snapped Clemson's 22-game winning streak in night games at Death Valley.
As for Pitt (7-2, 3-2 ACC), they were able to win their first seven games of the season for the first time since 1982, but have taken a step back in recent weeks. They were blown out 48-25 at SMU, and most recently suffered a home upset 24-19 loss to Virginia.
Next Saturday will be the 21st all-time meeting between the two programs, with Pitt owning an 11-9 advantage. The Panthers earned a massive upset win in the previous matchup last season, knocking off the previously undefeated Cardinals 38-21 back on Oct. 14, 2023.
Louisville travels to Stanford this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST, while Pitt hosts Clemson this Saturday at 12:00 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Nate Kurisky: Charles LeClaire - Imagn Images)
