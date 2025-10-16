Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Miami
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has their biggest game of the season coming up next, as they are traveling down to Coral Gables for a primetime weeknight matchup with No. 2 Miami. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is set for Friday, Oct 17 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Here are some of the more notable points of emphasis heading into Friday's game:
Injury Update
In football, injuries are bound to happen. But once again, Louisville heads into a matchup dealing with more impactful ones.
After having to exit the previous game vs. Virginia due to an apparent ankle injury, despite getting a bye week's worth of time to heal up, running back Duke Watson has already been ruled out. Additionally, rotational offensive linemen Naeer Jackson and Mak Pounders will not suit up as well. That being said, it's worth noting that star running back Isaac Brown was not listed on the initial injury report.
On the Miami side of things, they are actually in line to to get some players back. Neither wide receiver Joshisa Trader and running back Jordan Lyle were listed on the initial injury report. That being said, defensive lineman Hayden Lowe continues to be out for the Canes.
Miami Players to Watch: QB Carson Beck (Offense) and DE Rueben Bain Jr. (Defense)
It's not hyperbole to suggest that Miami could arguably be the most talented team in all of college football. Just how talented are they? They have not one, but two players who are legitimate Heisman Trophy candidates at this point of the season - one on each side of the ball.
On the offensive side of the line of scrimmage, quarterback Carson Beck is the engine that makes the Canes' offense go. Starting all five games so far this season, the Georgia transfer has completed a whopping 73.4 percent of his passes, throwing for 1,213 yards and 11 touchdowns to only three interceptions in the process. He also has an additional touchdown on the ground.
Beck is putting up a Heisman-caliber season in the wake of some real adversity over the last year-plus. In his final season as a Bulldog, he saw some serious regression from the 2023 season, throwing for 3,485 yards and 28 touchdowns - but also 12 picks. He also had to undergo UCL surgery after injuring his elbow in the SEC Championship vs. Texas.
As good as Beck has been this year, Miami's best chance to have a player win the Heisman Trophy has been on the defense in Rueben Bain Jr. The defensive end has been a bonafide game-wrecker, leading the team in tackles for 26, while also logging 3.5 for loss, 2.0 sacks, a forced fumble, an interception and a pass breakup.
Bain has been this caliber of player since he first stepped on campus as a true freshman. In 27 career games, the edge rusher has 21.5 tackles for loss, 13.0 sacks and four forced fumbles.
Matchup to Watch: Louisville's Offensive Tackles vs. Miami's Edge Rushers
Make no mistake, Louisville has plenty of talent themselves - it's just that Miami is on national championship class of talent. The Canes certainly have an advantage at a handful of spots on the gridiron, but this is the area where the talent discrepancy and production/efficiency has been the largest.
Having one game-wrecking edge rusher in Rueben Bain Jr. is bad enough - but Miami has another one that is just as explosive. On the other end of the line opposite of Bain, Akheem Mesidor is having yet another productive season, tallying 23 tackles, 5.0 for loss and 3.5 sacks. Between two years at West Virginia and four at Miami, Mesidor has 40.0 tackles for loss and 26.5 sacks to his name.
It doesn't help that Louisville's offensive line has been struggling immensely. The Cardinals have been allowing 6.40 tackles for loss and 2.60 sacks per game, which ranks 116th and 111th out of the 136 teams in the FBS.
Making matters worse, the tackle spot - where Bain and Mesidor will line up - has been the weakest spot of an already porous line. Mahamane Moussa and Rasheed Miller, the primary left and right tackles for the Cardinals so far this season, have given up the most pressures on the entire team at 9 and 8, respectively, per PFF.
The line has gotten a boost in recent weeks, as Trevonte Sylvester is in line to start at left tackle after having to miss the first few weeks due to illness and subsequent weight loss. But regardless of who will be on the bookends of the line, this area will have their hands full.
Louisville Trend to Monitor: Big Game Brohm
On paper, it's easy to see Miami covering the current 13.5-point spread and moving to 6-0. That being said, this is the kind of game where Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm thrives in.
Over the course of his career, Brohm has made a name for himself as someone who can get his team up for the big games. Clemson in Death Valley last season. Notre Dame during the 2023 season. The Rondale Moore Game vs. Ohio State in 2018 when Brohm was at Purdue.
In fact, since 2018, Brohm is 10-11 against teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25. This includes a 3-2 mark against teams who are ranked in the top-five of the AP Poll. Since arriving at Louisville, Brohm is 4-2 against the spread as an underdog.
Sure, you can make the argument that this Miami team is the best team Brohm has faced since having to face No. 1 Alabama back in 2016 while at Western Kentucky. Not to mention that the Cardinals have their own issues to work out. But make no mistake, Brohm will have his team ready for this game.
Miami Trend to Monitor: "Cristobaling"
For as much as Jeff Brohm has developed a reputation for showing up when the lights are the brightest, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal has developed one for the exact opposite reason.
Since Cristobal left Oregon to take over the Canes in 2022, Miami has lost an astounding *five* games as a double-digit point favorite. In his first three seasons at Miami, Cristobal was just 1-6 against AP Top 25 teams, although they are 3-0 so far this season.
A massive reason why is that Cristobal gets incredibly conservative after getting a big lead, which allows teams to get back in games. For example, in last year's regular season finale at Syracuse, Miami scored the first 21 points - only to lose 42-38 and get knocked out of the race to get to the ACC Championship and College Football Playoff.
Additionally, while Cristobal is without a doubt an A+ recruiter, his game-day coaching has certainly left people scratching their heads at time. The most noteworthy example is the 2023 game vs. Georgia Tech, where Cristobal didn't have his team take a knee to end the game - and it resulted in a fumble that set up the game-winning score by the Jackets.
