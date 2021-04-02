FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
'22 DE Popeye Williams Lists Louisville Among Top Five Schools

The top ten prospect in the state of Indiana includes the Cardinals in his top five schools.
(Photo of Popeye Williams: Grace Hollars - Indianapolis Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

WESTFIELD, Ind. - The Louisville football program continued their hot streak out on the recruiting trail on Friday, as yet another highly regarded Class of 2022 prospect has listed the Cardinals among his top schools.

Popeye Williams, a defensive end for Westfield (Ind.) HS, included Louisville when he released his top five schools Friday morning. Cincinnati, Purdue, Michigan State and Nebraska are the Cardinals' competitors for his services.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound prospect is a consensus top 20 weakside defensive end in the class and top 10 player in the state of Indiana. He ranks as the No. 436 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

As a junior, Williams amassed 57 total tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sack, 16 quarterback pressures and a forced fumble. He helped guide the Shamrocks to a 12-2 overall record, including a berth in the Indiana Class 6A State Championship game.

Over the last 24 hours, several '22 prospects have listed the Louisville among their top schools. Running back Jaylon Glover and defensive tackle Felix Hixon did so on Thursday, with twin brothers Destin & Keaten Wade also doing so on Friday. The Cardinals have yet to land a commitment from the Class of 2022.

You can view Popeye Williams' junior year highlights here.

