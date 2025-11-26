Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. NJIT Highlanders
NJIT Highlanders (3-4, 0-0 AE) vs. No. 6 Louisville Cardinals (6-0, 0-0 ACC)
- Tipoff: Wednesday, November 26 at 9:00 p.m. EST
- Location: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky
.- How To Watch: ACC Network
- How To Listen: 93.9 FM
- Betting Favorite: Louisville -36.0
- All-Time Series: First Meeting
- Last Meeting: First Meeting
Projected Starting Lineups
Louisville
- G Mikel Brown Jr. (6-5, 190, Fr.)
- G Isaac McKneely (6-4, 195, Sr.)
- G Ryan Conwell (6-4, 215, Sr.)
- F J'Vonne Hadley (6-7, 210, 6th)
- F/C Sananda Fru (6-11, 245, Jr.)
NJIT
- G David Bolden (6-0, 185, Fr.)
- G Jeremy Clayville (6-1, 175, So.)
- G Ari Fulton (6-7, 205, So.)
- F Jordan Rogers (6-6, 215, So.)
- C Malachi Arrington (6-11, 220, So.)
Comparison
See how the Cardinals stack up against the Highlanders, and who the statistical models favor: Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. NJIT
Game Notes
Louisville
- The Cardinals have started the season 6-0 for the first time since the 2019-20 season.
- Louisville is fourth in the country in scoring margin at 29.8+ points per game. The program is also eighth in three point attempts per game (33.5) and three pointers per game (12.2).
- Louisville’s eight-point win over Kentucky marked the largest margin of victory the Cards have had over the Cats since 2008. It was the first time UofL has won the Battle of the Bluegrass since 2020, and the first time it claimed victory at home in the matchup since 2012.
- Louisville is 33-0 under Kelsey when leading with five minutes to play.
- Freshman guard Mikel Brown Jr. was named Co-Player and Co-Rookie of the Week on Nov. 17 after averaging 24.0 ppg, 6.0 apg and shooting 48.1% from the floor in Louisville’s two Week 2 victories.
- A pair of Cardinals represent Louisville on the Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Watch List, Oscar Robertson Trophy Preseason Watch List and the Wooden Award Preseason Watch List; both Ryan Conwell and Mikel Brown Jr. were named to the esteemed lists.
- Freshman guard Mikel Brown Jr. was named to the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Preseason Watch List while senior guard Ryan Conwell was named the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Preseason Watch List.
- Louisville led 59-15 at halftime against South Carolina State on Nov. 3. The 44 point halftime lead was the largest in program history.
- Louisville’s two season opening victories marked the first time the Cardinals have had back-to-back 30-point victories since 2016.
- Head coach Pat Kelsey is the reigning ACC Coach of the Year - he is one of 10 active DI head coaches that have earned a Coach of the Year honor in three or more DI conferences.
- There are 14 players returning to DI this season that have made at least 175 3 pointers with a career 3-point field goal percentage of 38% or more; Ryan Conwell and Isaac McKneely are two of those 14.
- Seven of Louisville’s 2025-26 opponents are ranked in the AP Poll, with three more receiving votes.
- Freshman Mikel Brown Jr. scored 29 points against Kentucky on Nov. 11, 2025, the fourth-most points in a game by a Louisville freshman ever.
- The Cardinals landed two players on the Preseason All-ACC First Team, the only program to do so in 2025. Both Mikel Brown Jr., and Ryan Conwell earned the First Team nod. Louisville was picked second overall in the league by voting media members.
- There are 14 players who returned to DI this season that started the season with at least 175 made 3-pointers with a career 3-point field goal percentage of 38% or more; Ryan Conwell and Isaac McKneely are two of those 14 players.
- UofL has three Cardinals on the roster that have scored over 1,000 DI points: Ryan Conwell (1,462), Isaac McKneely (1,158) and J’Vonne Hadley (1,073).
NJIT
- Sophomore Ari Fulton was named America East Co-Player of the Week (11/17). Averaged 17.0 PPG and 12.0 RPG.
- Freshman David Bolden was named America East Rookie of the Week for the second week in a row (11/17). Averaged 15.0 PPG and 6.0 APG.
- The last time the Highlanders started off a season 3-1 was back during the 2015-16 season.
- Bolden’s 18 points in the season opener is the most points scored by a freshman in their debut since Damon Lynn in 2013. Damon had 21 points at Tulane on Nov. 8, 2013.
- The Highlanders took down Fordham 72-61 to open up the season with a win. The last time the Highlanders won a season opener was back in the 2018-19 season when the team defeated Colgate 81-78 in overtime.
- Fulton recorded his third double-double of the season at Navy (11/22) with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
- Freshman David Bolden had himself another strong performance against Cincinnati (11/24) finishing with a team-high 16 points on 5-9 shooting from the field, including 4-7 shooting from behind the arc.
- Junior Sebastian Robinson scored a season-high 12 points off the bench at Navy (11/22).
- NJIT was selected to finish eight in the America East Preseason Coaches Poll. The Highlanders are looking to reach the top eight and qualify for the America East Playoffs after missing out on the postseason last season.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Kobe Rodgers: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky