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Louisville Report

Projecting Louisville's Depth Chart vs. Ole Miss: OFFENSE

Mark Blankenbaker|
Issac Brown Louisvile vs. Boston College 2025
Issac Brown Louisvile vs. Boston College 2025 | William Caudill

Louisville held its Week 1 media availability today and (as expected) there was no depth chart listed in the game notes. The respective coaching staffs of Louisville and Ole Miss are not likely to share their depth charts publicly ahead of the season opener..... so we will have to provide our best guess.

Quarterback

1) Lincoln Kienholz

2) Davin Wydner

3) Briggs Cherry

RUNNING BACK

1) Isaac Brown

2) Keyjuan Brown

3) Marquise Davis

Left Tackle

1) Lance Robinson

2) Jarvis Strickland

(Anwar O'Neal likely to miss 3-4 games)

Left Guard

1) Eryx Daugherty

2) Jimmy Williams

Center

1) Evan Wibberley

2) Sam Secrest

Right Guard

1) Johnnie Brown III

2) Naeer Jackson

Right Tackle

1) Cason Henry

2) Cameron Gorin

WIDE RECEIVER

1) Tre Richardson

2) Jackson Voth

WIDE RECEIVER

1) LaWayne McCoy

2) Terrence McWilliams

WIDE RECEIVER

1) TreyShun Hurry

2) Jacob Dixon

TIGHT END

1) Brody Foley

2) Justyn Reid

3) Jaleel Skinner

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Mark Blankenbaker
MARK BLANKENBAKER

Louisville native, University of Louisville Business School graduate (c/o 2004), and passionate Cardinals sports advocate. Mark delivers in-depth analysis, stat breakdowns, video interviews, pre and post-game coverage of UofL athletics. A familiar voice on Louisville radio, Mark co-hosts morning show on ESPN 680/105.7FM and 93.9 The Ville. Mark is a dedicated voice for Card Nation with a loyal following across platforms. When he’s not covering the Cards, Mark enjoys connecting with fans and building community through sports.

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