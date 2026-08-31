Projecting Louisville's Depth Chart vs. Ole Miss: OFFENSE
Louisville held its Week 1 media availability today and (as expected) there was no depth chart listed in the game notes. The respective coaching staffs of Louisville and Ole Miss are not likely to share their depth charts publicly ahead of the season opener..... so we will have to provide our best guess.
Quarterback
1) Lincoln Kienholz
2) Davin Wydner
3) Briggs Cherry
RUNNING BACK
1) Isaac Brown
2) Keyjuan Brown
3) Marquise Davis
Left Tackle
1) Lance Robinson
2) Jarvis Strickland
(Anwar O'Neal likely to miss 3-4 games)
Left Guard
1) Eryx Daugherty
2) Jimmy Williams
Center
1) Evan Wibberley
2) Sam Secrest
Right Guard
1) Johnnie Brown III
2) Naeer Jackson
Right Tackle
1) Cason Henry
2) Cameron Gorin
WIDE RECEIVER
1) Tre Richardson
2) Jackson Voth
WIDE RECEIVER
1) LaWayne McCoy
2) Terrence McWilliams
WIDE RECEIVER
1) TreyShun Hurry
2) Jacob Dixon
TIGHT END
1) Brody Foley
2) Justyn Reid
3) Jaleel Skinner
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Louisville native, University of Louisville Business School graduate (c/o 2004), and passionate Cardinals sports advocate. Mark delivers in-depth analysis, stat breakdowns, video interviews, pre and post-game coverage of UofL athletics. A familiar voice on Louisville radio, Mark co-hosts morning show on ESPN 680/105.7FM and 93.9 The Ville. Mark is a dedicated voice for Card Nation with a loyal following across platforms. When he’s not covering the Cards, Mark enjoys connecting with fans and building community through sports.Follow UofLSheriff50