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Louisville Report

Projecting Louisville's Depth Chart: DEFENSE

Mark Blankenbaker|
Clev Lubin, AJ Green Louisville vs. Kentucky 2025
Clev Lubin, AJ Green Louisville vs. Kentucky 2025 | William Caudill

Louisville held its Week 1 media availability today and (as expected) there was no depth chart listed in the game notes. The respective coaching staffs of Louisville and Ole Miss are not likely to share their depth charts publicly ahead of the season opener..... so we will have to provide our best guess.

Defensive End

1) Clev Lubin

2) Tyler Thompson

Nose Tackle

1) DeMeco Kennedy

2) Bailey Abercrombie

Defensive Tackle

1) Joshua Donald

2) Daylen Russell

Defensive End

1) AJ Green

2) Jerod Smith or Micah Carter

Weakside Linebacker

1) TJ Capers

2) Trent Carter

Middle Linebacker

1) Stanquan Clark

2) Kalib Perry (if eligible)

STAR

1) Antonio Watts

2) Benjamin Perry

Cornerback

1) Tayon Holloway

2) Brycen Scott

Strong Safety

1) Koen Entringer

2) Micah Rice or Jordan Vann

Free Safety

1) Kaleb Beasley

2) TJ Banks

Cornerback

1) DJ Waller

2) Myles Norwood

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Mark Blankenbaker
MARK BLANKENBAKER

Louisville native, University of Louisville Business School graduate (c/o 2004), and passionate Cardinals sports advocate. Mark delivers in-depth analysis, stat breakdowns, video interviews, pre and post-game coverage of UofL athletics. A familiar voice on Louisville radio, Mark co-hosts morning show on ESPN 680/105.7FM and 93.9 The Ville. Mark is a dedicated voice for Card Nation with a loyal following across platforms. When he’s not covering the Cards, Mark enjoys connecting with fans and building community through sports.

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