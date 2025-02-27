Watch: Louisville CB Quincy Riley Talks Pre-Draft Process at NFL Scouting Combine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's a big week for a quartet of former Louisville football players who are set to begin their professional careers later this year.
The 2025 iteration of the NFL Scouting Combine, which is the biggest pre-draft event before the actual NFL Draft, kicked off on Thursday up in Indianapolis. Over 300 prospects will get the chance to talk to and perform in front of scouts and front office personnel for all 32 NFL teams.
Quincy Riley is one of the four Cardinals who are up in Indy, along with wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks, defensive end Ashton Gillotte and quarterback Tyler Shough. Riley had the chance to declare for last year's draft, but opted to return for his final year in college.
While Riley had a "down" 2024 season by his standards, he still believes that Louisville put him in the best position to succeed.
"Everything they do, they try to relate it to being in the pros," he said Thursday during his media availability at the Combine. "Every day in the facility, they want to teach you how to be a pro, even at meals. Just learn how to be a pro at meals, talk to people in the community, everything is just pro about that program."
Riley also got off to a slow start to his 2024 campaign and was hampered by an ankle injury, but he was still one of the best defensive backs in the ACC. Playing in 10 regular season games while starting eight, the 6-foot-0, 195-pound corner led the ACC in pass break ups with 13, while collecting 33 tackles (21 solo), three for loss, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
The Columbia, S.C native's best season in college came in 2023. He finished the year with a team-best 12 pass breakups, and was second on the Cardinals in interceptions with three, leading the ACC with 15 pass defenses. He also collected 49 tackles and 1.5 for loss.
In 55 career games between three seasons at Louisville and three seasons at Middle Tennessee where he started his collegiate career, Riley collected 159 tackles (112 solo), 12 for loss, 2.5 sacks, 15 interceptions, 40 pass break ups and a forced fumble.
On Tuesday, Riley spoke with the media during his scheduled availability at the Combine. He discussed his pre-draft process up to this point, how Louisville and their coaches impacted him, his family's influence on him, and much more.
Below is the video from his press conferences:
Cornerback Quincy Riley
(Photo of
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky