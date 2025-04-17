Quincy Riley 2025 NFL Draft Profile
Prospect: Quincy Riley
Position: Cornerback
School: Louisville
Year: Sixth-Year Senior
Background
Born May 26, 2001 (age 23). A native of Columbia, S.C., Riley was a three-year letterman in football for A.C. Flora HS. He played all three phases, logging 28 tackles and six interceptions as a corner, 19 receptions for 303 yards and seven touchdowns as a wide receiver, and six punt/kick return touchdowns during his senior year. Riley also lettered in basketball and track, and was named the Class 4A Track Player of the Year as a senior. Personal HS bests are: 10.48 (100M), 21.37 (200M) and 50.08 (400M).
However, Riley was only regarded as the No. 1,315 prospect in the Class of 2019, and held only nine scholarship offers - primarily from FCS schools. While schools like Tulane and UCF showed some interest, he eventually committed to Middle Tennessee.
He redshirted his true freshman campaign in 2019, logging three solo tackles across three games. In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he took a step forward and cracked the starting lineup. In six games and five starts, he posted 14 tackles (11 solo, one for loss) plus two interceptions and four pass breakups, getting named to Conference USA's All-Freshman Team.
For the 2021 season, he took another step forward, and was one of the best defensive backs at the Group of Five level. Despite only playing in nine games and starting seven due to injury, he collected nine pass breakups and a CUSA-best five interceptions, along with 33 total tackles (24 solo, five for loss) and 1.5 sacks. He earned First-Team All-CUSA honors, and later opted to hit the portal and transfer to Louisville.
While he only started two games in his first season as a Cardinal in 2022, Riley still played in all 13 games and made an instant impact in their secondary. That year, he led Louisville in interceptions with three including a pick-six, while also logging 27 tackles (24 solo, one for loss), a sack, and two pass breakups.
In 2023, Riley established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the ACC. Starting all 14 games, he finished with a team-best 12 pass breakups and was second on the Cardinals in interceptions with three, leading the ACC with 15 pass defenses. However, while also collecting 49 tackles (29 solo, 2.0 for loss) in the process, he was only voted as an All-ACC honorable mention.
Riley had the chance to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, but instead opted to return for his final collegiate season. While he got off to a slow start and was hampered by an ankle injury at time, he was still one of the best defensive backs in the league this past year. Playing in 10 regular season games while starting eight, he led the ACC in pass break ups with 13, while collecting 33 tackles (21 solo, three for loss), two interceptions and a forced fumble. As a result, he took home Second-Team All-ACC honors.
Riley would later opt out of the 2024 Sun Bowl in part due to injury, but also to start the pre-draft process. He took part in the Senior Bowl.
Measurements
At the NFL Combine, Riley measured in at 5 feet and 10 5/8 inches (5105) and 194 pounds, along with 8 1/2" hands and 31″ arms. Additionally, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds, with 1.60 and 2.64 10- and 20-yard splits, respectively. He did not run any additional drills at the combine or Louisville's Pro Day.
Scouting Report
Strengths
- Background in track helps give him great open field speed and overall athleticism. Footwork and quick twitch movement is well above average, helping give him top notch recovery speed.
- Flips hips incredibly well, which bodes well in his mirror technique in man coverage. Rarely gets significantly beat here.
- Possesses great overall instincts, and is phenomenal when it comes to reacting to/making plays on the ball. Has 40 pass breakups and 15 interceptions in career.
- Can be a playmaker with the ball in his hands as well. For his career, he averaged 26.7 yards per interception return with two pick-sixes. Also had six punt returns for 53 yards in 2024 before injury.
Weaknesses
- Has a little bit of a smaller frame than what NFL teams are looking for in a cornerback. Plus his overall muscle build is just about average.
- While a fantastic athlete overall, play strength is lacking at times. Struggles with gaining leverage in press coverage or shedding wide receiver blocks against the run.
- Moves well in zone coverage, but his ability to read and react while sitting in his zone took a step back in 2024. Projects as a slot corner in the NFL, but has just 127 career college snaps in the slot.
- Ability to wrap up and tackle took a big step back last season as well. Missed 11 tackles in 2024, which tied for 21st among P4 corners.
NFL Comparison
- Janoris Jenkins (Florida - 2008-10, North Alabama (2011), St. Louis Rams (2012-15), New York Giants (2016-19), New Orleans Saints (2019-20), Tennessee Titans (2021), San Francisco 49ers (2022).
Highlights
