Saints select Quincy Riley in Fourth Round of 2025 NFL Draft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Tyler Shough isn't the only Louisville player heading to the Big Easy.
Cornerback Quincy Riley has been selected by the New Orleans with the No. 131 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Riley is the third former Cardinal to be selected in this year's draft, following Shough, who went No. 40 overall to the Saints, and defensive end Ashton Gillotte, who was picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs with the No. 66 pick. He is also the seventh player to be drafted under head coach Jeff Brohm, and the school's 143rd all-time NFL Draft selection.
While Riley got off to a slow start to his 2024 campaign and was hampered by an ankle injury, he was still one of the best defensive backs in the ACC. Playing in 10 games while starting eight, the 6-foot-0, 195-pound corner led the ACC in pass break ups with 13, while collecting 33 tackles (21 solo), three for loss, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
Related: Quincy Riley 2025 NFL Draft Profile
The Columbia, S.C native's best season in college came in 2023. He finished the year with a team-best 12 pass breakups, and was second on the Cardinals in interceptions with three, leading the ACC with 15 pass defenses. He also collected 49 tackles and 1.5 for loss.
Riley made an instant impact upon transferring to Louisville from MTSU for the 2022 season. That year, he led the Cardinals in interceptions with three including a pick-six, while also logging 27 tackles, one for loss, a sack, and two pass breakups.
The corner spent the first three years of his collegiate career with the Blue Raiders, and during his final season in Murfreesboro, he was one of the top defensive backs in the Group of Five. His five interceptions were tied for fourth in all of FBS, while also logging 14 pass defenses, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Quincy Riley: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky