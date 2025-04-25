Saints select Tyler Shough in Second Round of 2025 NFL Draft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After going unselected on the first day of the 2025 NFL Draft, Tyler Shough didn't have to wait very long on day two to hear his name called.
The Louisville quarterback has been selected by the New Orleans Saints with the No. 40 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Not only is Shough is the first former Cardinal to be selected in this year's draft, it's the highest that a Louisville player has been selected since Mekhi Becton was picked with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He is also the school's 141st all-time NFL Draft selection, and the 32nd former Louisville player to be drafted in the last 12 years.
Coming over from Texas Tech to play his final year of collegiate eligibility, he was able to play a full healthy season for the first time in his career, and it paid off massive dividends. Starting all 12 regular season games, Shough completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns to just six interceptions.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound signal caller became the 13th quarterback in school history to throw for 3,000 yards in a single season. He also earned an All-ACC honorable mention.
Shough spent the previous three seasons of his collegiate career at Texas Tech, but was unable to play a full season each year. He suffered a broken collarbone four games into the 2021 season, missed a large chunk of the middle of the 2022 season due to another shoulder injury, then suffered a broken fibula just four games into the 2023 season
But when healthy, he had more than proven to be a capable quarterback. In 15 games over three seasons with the Red Raiders, Shough completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 2,922 yards and 20 touchdowns to 11 interceptions, while rushing for 432 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Chandler Ariz. native spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career with Oregon, guiding the Ducks to a Pac-12 Championship and berth in the Fiesta Bowl during his lone season as a starter in 2020. In 26 career games, he has completed 63.2 percent of his throws for 4,625 yards and 36 touchdowns to 17 interceptions, along with 714 yards and 10 scores on the ground.
