Ranking Louisville's 2025 Schedule by Difficulty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville football program didn't make a return trip to the ACC Championship Game last season, they are still coming off of a great second season under head coach Jeff Brohm. The Cardinals went 9-4, snapping losing streaks to both Clemson and Kentucky, while also winning the Sun Bowl against Washington.
Looking ahead to their upcoming 2025 season, there is a massive discrepancy in the quality of opponents they will faces. There are a handful of FCS/Group of Five teams, a few ACC/national title contenders, and a little in between.
With that being said, Louisville Cardinals On SI decided to rank every game on the Cardinals' 2025 schedule by difficulty, going from easiest to toughest:
12. vs. Eastern Kentucky (Aug. 30)
Nothing against EKU, but they have the distinction of being the only FCS school on Louisville's schedule in 2025, not to mention that this will be the season-opener for the Cardinals. The Colonels lost by an average of 40.0 points against their two FBS teams faced last season, and I expect a similar result here.
11. vs. Bowling Green (Sept. 20)
Former Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George to taking over after Bowling Green saw their previous head coach bolt for the NFL ahead of spring ball. But the Falcons lose a lot of their production from last season, including All-American tight end Harold Fannin Jr., and this is also an early season home game
10. vs. Cal (Nov. 8)
One of the more underrated ACC teams last season, Cal's roster has been absolutely pilfered over the course of this offseason. They've lost the majority of their impact playmakers, especially on the offensive side. Not to mention that there is an ongoing standoff between Cal and their mega boosters.
9. vs. Virginia (Oct. 4)
Will Tony Elliott finally get things turned around in year three at Virginia? Signs are pointing to not likely. The Hoos do have a few impact pieces on both sides of the ball, but overall, it's still a bottom half of the league team in terms of talent. And it's in Louisville.
8. vs. Kentucky (Nov. 29)
The Governor's Cup rivalry is finally trending in Louisville's direction, and it could stay that way for a while. Kentucky has been known for their defenses under Mark Stoops, but that side of the ball losses a bunch of production. On top of that, the Wildcats have had putrid offenses lately, and the series shifting back to Louisville.
7. vs. James Madison (Sept. 5)
Don't be shocked that James Madison is this high up the list. While the Dukes do lose a lot on offense, head coach Bob Chesney proved last season that he can win immediately. Natural attrition also saw a lot of roster turnover on defense, but this unit could give Louisville some fits.
6. vs. Boston College (Oct. 25)
Year one under new head coach Bill O'Brien was a successful campaign for Boston College last season. The Eagles should have a very underrated defense next year, but a middle-of-the-road offense. While BC has given UofL headaches at times, it helps that this game is at L&N Stadium.
5. at Virginia Tech (Nov. 1)
If this was a neutral site matchup, Virginia Tech would be much farther down the list. The Hokies' offense was incredibly underwhelming, although there is still some potential there, and they're having to replace a lot of defense. However, never underestimate the power of Lane Stadium - especially if this winds up being a night game.
4. at Pitt (Sept. 27)
Here is where things start getting interesting. Louisville might have smacked Pitt last season, but next season's matchup in the Steel City will likely be much closer. QB Eli Holstein and RB Desmond Reid highlight a great crop of offensive skill position players, while the Panthers retain a bunch of production on defense - including First-Team All-ACC linebacker Kyle Louis.
3. at SMU (Nov. 22)
Fresh off of a College Football Playoff appearance, SMU figures to be very good once again in 2025. QB Kevin Jennings might have floundered vs. Penn State, but he and that Mustangs offense gave Louisville fits. Additionally, SMU's defense - both with returners and portal additions - could be one of the better units in the league. Oh, and this game is in Dallas, with possible late season implications attached.
2. at Miami (Oct. 17)
Miami might have fallen on their face to end the 2024 season, but make no mistake: The U is back. Going from Cam Ward to Carson Beck might take some adjustment, but the Canes' still have a plethora of playmakers on offense. Time will tell if changing coordinators will fix that porous defense, but at the minimum, they have a ton of talent on that side of the ball. While Hard Rock Stadium doesn't have much home field advantage, this will be a Friday night game.
1. vs. Clemson (Nov. 14)
While this will be a Friday night home game, there is no question that facing Clemson will be the toughest task of the entire season. Why? The Tigers are a bona fide national championship contender. They have a Heisman Trophy candidate in QB Cade Klubnik, and his top three receivers are all coming back. On the defensive side, they are teeming with NFL-level talent, with guys like Peter Woods, T.J. Parker and Avieon Terrell generating first round buzz.
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Ken Ruinard - Imagn Images)
