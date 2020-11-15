Virginia Capitalizes on Louisville Miscues, Cards Fall 31-17 in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Having to postpone their game with Virginia by a week after a COVID-19 outbreak made its way through the Louisville football program, a loss delayed unfortunately was not a loss denied. The Cardinals' season-long issues, as well as an extensive list of absences, resulted in a 31-17 defeat at the hands of the Cavaliers at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

Louisville (2-6, 1-6 ACC) out-gained Virginia (3-4, 3-4 ACC) 473-368 while also rushing for 317 yards; but three turnovers that turned into 14 Cavalier points, seven penalties, and predictable play calling proved to be too much to overcome in the end.

On top of the problems that still plague the team, Louisville was severely shorthanded for the second game in a row. Just two hours before kickoff, it was announced that the Cardinals would have seven players unavailable, including offensive stars running back Javian Hawkins & wide receiver Tutu Atwell.

Quarterback Malik Cunningham finished the day with more rushing yardage than passing, accumulating a career-high 197 rushing yards and two scores. He completed 13 of his 21 pass attempts for 161 yards and an interception, with wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick's five receptions for 71 yards leading the team. Stepping in for both Hawkins and Hassan Hall, Jalen Mitchell & Maurice Burkley combined for 120 yards on 19 attempts.

Turnovers have been a recurring theme this season for the Cardinals for all the wrong reasons, and they played a key role from the very start, both for better and for worse. On Louisville's opening drive, a methodical one which lasted 12 plays, an errant throw by Cunningham resulted in an 85-yard pick six from UVA's Noah Taylor

Fortunately, Louisville was finally able to create some turnovers of their own. After forcing only four all season long up to this point, the Cardinals forced two in the first half - both coming from cornerback Marlon Character. He would force a fumble on the goal line and intercept a pass from Brennan Armstrong, the latter of which would later turn into a 19-yard rushing score from Cunningham.

Armstrong tallied a rushing score to give Virginia a 14-10 advantage heading into the half, and his Cavaliers carried the momentum into the early goings of the second half. Louisville was denied on fourth down on their first drive of the half, to which the Hoos immediately orchestrated a five-play, 88-yard drive that culminated with a 9-yard strike to Lavel Davis Jr. for six.

To Louisville's credit, they did not give up easily. Cunningham punched it in from one yard out after connecting on a 46-yard strike to tight end Marshon Ford, and the defense held UVA to a field goal on their next drive to keep it a one score game.

Unfortunately, turnovers and undisciplined play caught back up with the Cardinals down the stretch in the fourth quarter. Cunningham would have the ball stripped from him at midfield after a long run, immediately resulting in a 9-yard rushing score Armstrong to put the game on ice.

Louisville will be back in action next weekend, returning home to Cardinal Stadium take on the Syracuse Orange. Kickoff is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Atlantic Coast Conference Pool)

