Louisville Bounces Back, Stomps Pitt in Home Finale
This story will be updated.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Returning to L&N Stadium for their final home game and conference matchup of the 2024 season, the Louisville football program was able to bounce back from their embarrassing loss at Stanford last weekend, delivering a 37-9 beat down to Pitt on Saturday.
The Cardinals (7-4, 5-3 ACC) snap a two-game losing skid at home, having not won at L&N Stadium since taking down Georgia Tech back on Sept. 21 in their ACC opener. Louisville also gets revenge over the Panthers (7-4, 3-4 ACC), who knocked off the previously undefeated Cardinals last season. Pitt is now on a four-game losing streak after winning their first seven to open the season.
Despite coming off of a stunning loss that derailed their slim chances at getting back to the ACC Championship Game, Louisville operated with top end execution and focus against Pitt. They out-gained their visitors 505 yards to 265, and scored the first 34 points of the afternoon.
QB Tyler Shough had a successful day throwing the ball for Louisville, going 17-for-28 for 293 yards and two touchdowns. WR Chris Bell had two catches for 101 yards and a touchdown, WR Ja'Corey Brooks added four catches for 68 yards plus a score, while WR Cataurus Hicks - who had just six catches on the season heading into the game - caught six passes for 63 yards.
The Cardinals ran for 212 total yards against the Panthers, with RB Isaac Brown leading the charge for 93 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. He's now 64 yards away from tying Lamar Jackson's true freshman single-season school rushing record of 960 yards. Fellow true freshman, Duke Watson, also ran for 69 yards.
Defensively, Louisville was led by linebacker Stanquan Clark, who snagged two first half interceptions and finished with seven tackles. Defensive end Ashton Gillotte had both of the Cardinals' sacks on the night and three of their seven tackles for loss, linebacker T.J. Quinn had a team-best nine tackles, while cornerback Corey Thornton also had an interception.
Pitt's starting quarterback, Eli Holstein, had to exit the game on the Panthers' second drive of the game with an ankle injury. Louisville held backup QB Nate Yarnell - who nearly led Pitt to an upset win over Clemson last weekend - to just 11-of-23 for 96 yards, a touchdown and a pick.
The tone for the afternoon was set right out of the gates. Clark picked off Holstein in the end zone on the opening drive of the game, to which Louisville turned that into a 41-yard field goal to open up their scoring efforts. On Pitt's ensuing drive, Holstein would be knocked out of the game.
After that, things quickly snowballed in the direction of the Cardinals. They scored back-to-back touchdowns on offense, a one-yard rush by Brown and a 15-yard catch by Brooks, and forced back-to-back turnovers on downs defensively to take a commanding 17-0 lead early in the second quarter.
The Panthers got some slight momentum midway through the second quarter after both teams produced three-and-outs. They put together a goal line stand, and forced a Louisville turnover on downs at the one with just over four minutes until halftime.
But two plays later, Clark got interception No. 2 to put the Cards in great scoring position, with Brown immediately punching it in from 15 yards out on the next play. After a Pitt three-and-out gave Louisville one last scoring opportunity before halftime, Travelstead booted a 36-yard field goal to make it 27-0 at the half.
When play resumed, Louisville's momentum kept on trucking. On the first possession of the second half, the Cardinals needed just three plays to find the end zone again, with Bell scampering for a 68-yard catch-and-run touchdown.
It wasn't until deep into the third quarter that Pitt broke the shutout, with WR Konata Mumpfield hauling in an eight-yard score with just under four minutes left in the period. Louisville was quick to respond though, kicking a 40-yard field goal in the final seconds of the quarter.
Louisville might have been up 30 with both benches emptied heading into the fourth, but Pitt went down swinging. They forced a safety after a punt pinned the Cardinals on their own goal line, but then on their drive after the free kick, Thornton picked off third string Panthers QB David Lynch. From then on, Louisville was able to to drain out the clock and coast to victory.
Next up, Louisville caps off the regular season with their annual Battle for the Governor's Cup rivalry showdown at Kentucky. Kickoff against the Wildcats is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 30 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
