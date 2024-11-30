Louisville Throttles Kentucky to Snap Governor's Cup Losing Streak
LEXINGTON, Ky. - The streak has been broken, and it was done so with an exclamation mark.
Traveling to Kentucky for the annual regular season-ending Battle for the Governor's Cup, the Louisville football program was finally able to topple their arch rival, leaving Kroger Field with a convincing 41-14 win on Saturday.
The Cardinals (8-4, 5-3 ACC) snap a five-game losing streak in the rivalry, winning for the first time since 2017. It had been their longest losing streak to the Wildcats (4-8, 1-7 SEC) since the rivalry was renewed in 1994.
While Louisville left some points on the board and had a couple defensive lapses, from the opening kickoff onwards, they were unquestionably the more dominant team. They out-gained the Wildcats 486-to-328 for the game overall, including 256-to-107 in the first half.
It was a ground-and-pound approach from the Cardinals, rushing for 358 yards and four touchdowns - including 282 yards and all four scores from their true freshman running back duo. Duke Watson ran for 104 yards on six carries while Isaac Brown totaled 178 yards on 26, with each running for two touchdowns.
This high octane ground game was complemented by a swarming and opportunistic presence on defense. Louisville forced five turnovers, with safety Tamarion McDonald logging both an interception and a fumble. Corners Tahveon Nicholson and Quincy Riley also snagged picks, while defensive tackle Dezmond Tell forced a fumble that was recovered by Ramon Puryear for a touchdown.
Starting quarterback true freshman Cutter Boley was held to 6-of-15 for 48 yards and two interceptions, and had to exit the game early in the second quarter after being on the receiving end of the targeting call from Thor Griffith.
Backup Gavin Wimsatt was just 4-for-9 in relief, but also threw for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Ja'Cori Maclin caught both UK scores, and finished with 121 receiving yards.
As for Louisville's own signal caller in Tyler Shough, he wasn't asked to do much, going 9-of-18 for 128 yards. Wide receiver Chris Bell led Louisville's pass catchers with three catches for 84 yards.
Louisville immediately jumped on Kentucky, with McDonald forcing a fumble just three plays into the game. While the Cardinals couldn't convert that turnover into points, they were able to get on the scoreboard on their second time out with a run-heavy drive that ended with a one-yard score by Brown.
On the first play of the second quarter, McDonald picked off Boley for turnover No. 2, setting up a string of three straight scoring drives for Louisville. That interception turned into a 20-yard field goal, that was followed up by a one-play 58-yard rushing score by Watson, then Brock Travelstead added a 21-yard kick to his ledger.
The Cardinals had a chance by go up by even more after Nicholson picked off Boley in the end zone with 1:49 left in the half, but Kentucky was able to stop the bleeding some by forcing a fumble on the ensuing Louisville drive. Still, the Wildcats also came up empty on that last chance before halftime, with UofL going into the break leading 20-0.
Even with this momentum, Kentucky had a sliver of life early in the second quarter. After Boley had to exit the game on the Wildcats' first drive of the half, Wimsatt stepped up to lead UK's first scoring drive of the day, throwing a four-yard fade to Ja'Cori Maclin.
But even after that score, plus two Louisville three-and-outs to start the half, that momentum quickly flew in the other direction. On the first play of the Wildcats' second drive of the half, Tell forced a fumble, with Puryear taking it back for a 20-yard return for a touchdown.
From then on out, the Cardinals were in complete control. Watson added a 24-yard score in the final minute of the third quarter, while Brown ran for a 67-yard touchdown midway through the fourth.
Wimsatt threw an 83-yard touchdown to Maclin in between Watson and Brown's final scores, but that was the only offensive high point down the stretch for the Wildcats. Their final six drives of the game consisted of the Maclin touchdown, a three-and-out, a turnover on downs, a one-handed pick by Riley, and the end of the game.
Next up, Louisville now awaits their postseason draw. The complete bowl schedule will be released on Sunday, Dec. 8, following the conclusion of conference championship weekend.
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Jordan Prather - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X