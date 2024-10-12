Louisville Mounts Comeback at Virginia to Snap Skid
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Facing Virginia for their first road game in ACC play, the Louisville football program was able to mount a last minute comeback, escaping Scott Stadium with a 24-20 win on Saturday.
Trailing by three points with 6:33 left in the game, Louisville was able to put together a methodical 11-play, 67-yard drive, with a wide open Jamari Johnson hauling in a five-yard touchdown with 1:55 left.
On the ensuing Virginia drive, they were able to get as far as the 39-yard line, but turned the ball over on downs with 48 seconds left, allowing Louisville to run out the clock.
The Cardinals (4-2, 2-1 ACC) snap a two-game skid for their first win since taking down Georgia Tech back on Sept. 21, while the Cavaliers (4-2, 2-1 ACC) suffered their first loss in conference play.
The win came in spite of another overall disjointed effort from Louisville. Defensively, they gave up 449 total yards, and allowed Virginia to go 8-of-19 on third downs. Offensively, while they put up 408 yard themselves, the Cardinals went just 3-of-10 on third downs and committed six penalties (as part of eight overall).
It was a breakout game for running back Isaac Brown, who ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries as part of a 177-yard team rushing effort from Louisville.
Quarterback Tyler Shough was hit-or-miss for the afternoon, going 18-of-31 for 231 yards and an interception. Wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks had a team-best five receptions for 83 yards.
On the other sideline, Virginia QB Anthony Colandrea had a solid day through the air and on the ground, throwing for 289 yards and a touchdown while rushing for a team-best 84 yards. Cavs wide receiver Malachi Fields led all pass catchers with nine receptions for 129 yards.
That being said, Louisville's defense was able to make a fair amount of plays, logging three sacks, nine tackles for loss, eight pass break ups and four QB hurries.
Defensive back Tamarion McDonald finished with a team-best nine tackles, cornerback Corey Thornton had four tackles and three PBU's, while defensive end Ashton Gillotte logged two hurries and his first sack since the season opener vs. Austin Peay.
Virginia got off to a hot start to the game, but Louisville's defense - while inconsistent - was able to make necessary adjustments. The Cavaliers opened up the day with a 75-yard drive that was capped off by a one-yard rushing touchdown by Grady Brosterhous, but the Cardinals then proceeded to hold them to just 103 yards on their other four drives in the half.
However, Louisville's offense struggled to find any sort of rhythm in the first half. They put up just 153 total yards in this period, committed five penalties (including four in the first quarter alone) and only scored once out of their five drives. In fact, the Cardinals didn't break the scoreboard until 10:59 left in the second quarter, when Isaac Brown ran for a seven-yard touchdown.
On the other side of the break, Louisville's offense got a brief spark of life, scoring on their first two drives of the second half. Brock Travelstead kicked a go-ahead 31-yard field goal, then Brown followed that up with a one-play, 14-yard rushing score after a muffed Virginia punt to go up 17-7.
However, Virginia kept hanging around. They responded to Brown's second score with a 31-yard field goal, then after forcing the Cardinals to go three-and-out, the Cavaliers capped off the third quarter with a 23-yard kick to pull within four points.
Following a missed 40-yard field goal by Travelstead to start the fourth quarter, Virginia took full advantage of the opportunity. They marched down the field on the ensuing drive, with the Cavaliers taking the lead on a 46-yard catch and run from Xavier Brown.
Shough threw an interception just short of the end zone on Louisville's next drive with 8:25 left in the game, by the Cardinals still had one more chance. Their defense held UVA to a three-and-out, allowing them to get the ball back and score the game-winning touchdown.
Next up, Louisville returns home for a massive showdown against No. 6 Miami. Kickoff against the Hurricanes is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Tyler Shough: Amber Searls - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X