Louisville Avoids Letdown Game, Outlasts Boston College
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While it looked incredibly possible at times, there will be no letdown game for head coach Jeff Brohm and the Louisville football program.
Hosting Boston College for their first home game in three weeks, the Cardinals were able to hold off the Eagles for just long enough, eventually escaping with an incredibly ugly 38-24 win on Saturday at L&N Stadium.
The victory for Louisville (6-1, 3-1 ACC) comes on the heels of their stunning 24-21 over then-No. 2 Miami in South Florida last weekend. Entering the matchup with the Eagles (1-7, 0-5 ACC), Brohm had been 4-6 in regular season games immediately following a win over an AP Top 25 opponent.
Despite putting up 504 yards of total offense plus 317 yards on the ground, Louisville turned the ball over three times. Fortunately, they held Boston College to 360 yards - and forced them to turn the ball over three times as well.
Star running back Isaac Brown ran for 205 yards and a score on 15 carries, but he also fumbled in his third straight game. Backup Keyjuan Brown had 95 yards and touchdown on 10 carries as well.
Additionally, quarterback Miller Moss was not particularly sharp. While he accounted for three touchdowns, going 15-of-27 for 187 yards and a touchdown plus two scores on the ground, he also threw a pick and was fumbled on a strip sack. Slot receiver Caullin Lacy was his top target, catching six passes for 43 yards and the touchdown.
Despite Boston College quarterback Grayson James going 23-of-46 for 244 and three touchdown, he was picked off twice - with linebacker Kalib Perry and defensive tackle Jordan Guerad each logging their first career interceptions. Linebacker Antonio Watts also forced a fumble, while fellow 'backer T.J. Quinn led the team in tackles with 12.
Boston College opted to try and take the ball of Louisville's hands with a methodical and run-heavy approach, and they found some early success with it. They kicked off the game with a 15-play drive, although it only resulted in a 38-yard field goal. Their next time out found the end zone, with a 10-play drive setting up a nine-yard catch by Bond.
Those two Eagles drives sandwiched an explosive Louisville scoring drive. Isaac Brown ran 73 yards on the Cardinals' first play from scrimmage, then two plays later, Moss punched it in on a one-yard QB sneak.
After BC found that early success setting the tone in the trenches, Louisville's defense started to catch on and make adjustments. The Eagles' four remaining drives before halftime resulted in back-to-back turnovers on downs, and then back-to-back three-and-outs.
This allowed Louisville several more scoring opportunities to end the half after only having the ball for 1:47 in the first quarter. While they had to punt it two more times after their first drive, that was then followed up by a pair of touchdown drives in the final two minutes of the half.
The first resulted in a nine-yard run by Moss for his second score on the ground, and the next was a one-play, 62-yard scoring run from Brown. Louisville nearly scored on their third-straight drive to end the half, but Cooper Ranvier's 52-yard attempt hit the upright, giving the Cardinals a 21-10 advantage at halftime.
While ball control was the name of the game in the first half, especially in the opening quarter, both sides had trouble maintaining possession after halftime. The third quarter alone featured 11 combined drives, compared to 12 in the entire first half and three in the first quarter alone.
Brown fumbled on the first play after halftime, directly resulting in a Boston College touchdown the other way: a 23-yard reception by tight end Kaelen Chudzinski. Later in the quarter, the script was flipped, with a Watts forced fumble eventually leading to a 22-yard touchdown catch by Lacy. Boston College linebacker K.P. Price and Guerad even traded interceptions to close out the quarter as well.
The two sides exchanged turnovers again early in the fourth quarter, but Louisville was the one who was able to capitalize in the end. Moss was strip-sacked by EDGE T.J. Green, but two plays later, the Cardinals got the ball back thanks to an interception by Perry. Three plays later, Ranvier booted his second field goal of the game - this time from 41 yards out to make it a two-score game with 8:13 left.
But Boston College was not about to quit. The Eagles responded with a scoring drive of their own, with Franklin hauling in a 21-yard touchdown grab with 6:17 left in the game. Louisville had to go three-and-out on their ensuing drive, giving BC a chance to try and tie the game or go for the win.
However, the Cardinals' defense stood strong, forcing a Boston College punt to punt it away. In an attempt to milk the clock, Louisville instead found paydirt, as Keyjuan Brown put the game to bed on with 67-yard touchdown run with 1:49 left.
Next up, Louisville head back on the road to take on Virginia Tech. Kickoff against the Hokies is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 1 at 3:00 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Grayson James, A.J. Green: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
