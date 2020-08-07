Louisville Report
Position flexibility sought for Louisville receivers

samdraut

Competition has carried Louisville football’s receiving core early in fall camp as several players look to emerge as contributors this season.

Tutu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick are proven playmakers.

Atwell led the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in receiving yards and touchdowns last year while finished second on the team with 635 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Beyond Atwell and Fitzpatrick, newcomers and returners are vying for opportunities according to wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer.

“We have a lot of competition, we have some veteran guys and some young guys,” Brewer said. “Competition is the best thing that you can do to get better.”

Brewer wants Louisville receivers to have position flexibility.

Braden Smith, a junior college transfer, has the ability to play multiple spots. The 5-foot-10 receiver adds depth on the outside and slot.

“Braden has come in and done a nice job of having the ability to play more than one spot,” Brewer said.

With the graduation of Seth Dawkins, Justin Marshall has the opportunity to contribute on the outside.

The 6-foot-3 receiver, who had six receptions for 135 yards last season, has transitioned from X to the Z position as a receiver.

“He has a lot of play strength, he is a physical guy,” Brewer said. “There are times we need a big body, he can run.”

Corey Reed, who transferred back to Louisville, is a 6-foot-3 receiver that Brewer says has had a nice fall camp so far.

After missing the 2019 season due to injury, Josh Johnson is being used in the slot and on the outside. Brewer said the 5-foot-11 redshirt junior will continue to gain confidence as he returns from injury.

“That young man has been through such a tough career injury-wise,” Brewer said. “He is 100%.”

Jordan Watkins, a freshman from Louisville, has shown flashes of ability and athleticism during camp.

“He [Watkins] is very fast, that is one thing that caught my eye,” Fitzpatrick said. “He knows how to stop with his speed.”

Dismissed Louisville Soccer Player Releases Statement

Midfielder Cameron Wheeler, one of three Louisville men's soccer players dismissed due to an off-campus party that led to positive COVID-19 cases within the athletics program, has released a statement.

Matthew McGavic

Anthony Johnson asking Louisville to Continue Addressing Racial Injustice

Defensive back asks coaches to implement social justice statements during the season

samdraut

Louisville Secondary Adding New Talent with Experience

Defensive back Anthony Johnson sees growth in the secondary during fall camp

samdraut

Three Louisville Soccer Players Dismissed for Role in COVID-19 Outbreak

Three members of the Louisville men's soccer program have been dismissed from the team and three others have been suspended as a result of an off-campus party that lead to 29 positive COVID-19 tests and a temporary shutdown of four sports.

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Observations from Louisville's Updated 2020 Schedule

Louisville Football had their full week-to-week 2020 schedule announced yesterday, and here are some of our takeaways from it.

Matthew McGavic

Increased Competition in Fall Camp Showcases Numerous Defensive Standouts

Louisville Football might be just three days through fall camp, but a high level of competition and intense positional battles have put on display a number of standout performances on the defensive side of the ball.

Matthew McGavic

Schedule Release Energizes Louisville Coaches & Players

While Louisville Football has already had a high-energy fall camp through its first three days, today's schedule release gave them a bit more juice.

Matthew McGavic

Newcomers Slowly Adding Defensive Depth for Louisville Football

A lack of depth was the source of many problems for Louisville's defense a season ago. But the Cardinals' additions in 2020 & 2021 slowly have them inching towards a state of "true depth" on that side of the ball.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Football's Full Updated 2020 Schedule Announced

The Louisville Cardinals' full updated week-by-week football schedule for the 2020 season has finally been unveiled:

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Student-Athletes Quarantined After Attending Party

Athletic Director Vince Tyra says student athletes could face consequences for improper conduct

samdraut