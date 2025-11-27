Louisville Football Redshirt Tracker: 2025 Week 14
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With just one game left in the regular season, most players for the Louisville football program have their redshirt situation resolved. That being said, there are a couple players to monitor heading into the regular season finale vs. Kentucky.
As a reminder, a player can play up to four games during the regular season while still maintaining their redshirt - which allows them an additional year of eligibility beyond the normal allotment of four. Play more than that, and you've burned your opportunity to take a redshirt that season.
There are some complicating factors, such as injury waivers or older players who were granted an additional year thanks to the COVID pandemic in 2020. But outside of that, D1 players - according to the NCAA's official page - have five-calendar years to play four non-redshirt seasons of competition.
True Freshman:
*games played in parenthesis. Bold w/no parenthesis indicates redshirt opportunity burned. Italics w/no parenthesis indicates redshirt year clinched.
- QB Mason Mims
- RB Jamarice Wilder
- WR Brock Coffman
- TE Grant Houser
- OL Gradey Anthony
- OL Tyler Folmar
- OL Cameron Gorin
- DE Eric Hazzard
- DE C.J. May
- DE Dillon Smith
- DT Bailey Abercrombie
- LB Caleb Matelau
- LB Cameron White
- CB Antonio Harris
- S Micah Rice
It's unlikely that we will see many true freshman play in the regular season finale unless it's a blowout, but we might see a few guys get some reps against Kentucky. That is because, as of this writing, every scholarship true freshman has officially clinched a redshirt season.
Non-True Freshmen with No Redshirt Taken Yet
*games played in parenthesis. Bold w/no parenthesis indicates redshirt opportunity burned. Italics w/no parenthesis indicates redshirt year clinched.
- RB Isaac Brown
- RB Duke Watson
- WR Chris Bell
- WR Bobby Golden (4)
- WR Antonio Meeks
- OL Carter Guillaume
- LB Stanquan Clark (4)
- LB Kalib Perry
- CB Jabari Mack
- S D'Angelo Hutchinson
A handful of veteran players burned their opportunity to take a redshirt prior to the Clemson game. This included Chris Bell, Isaac Brown, D'Angelo Hutchinson, Carter Guillaume, Jabari Mack, Antonio Meeks and Kalib Perry.
After having not played since the Miami game, Bobby Golden saw some run in garbage time against SMU, and is now sitting at four games played. If he plays vs. Kentucky, he'll burn the opportunity to take a redshirt year, and his final collegiate game will be in the bowl. If he doesn't, he will get one final season in college.
As for Stanquan Clark, he has played in the last two games after missing most of the season with a broken ankle. While he is sitting at four games played, considering how talented and impactful he is, it's very likely he plays against Kentucky - thus burning his chance to take a redshirt.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Stanquan Clark: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky