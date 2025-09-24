Louisville Football Redshirt Tracker: 2025 Week Five
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has now played three games so far this season, sporting a perfect 3-0 record. On top of that, now we're starting to creep up on the coaching staff deciding who will be taking a redshirt this season.
As a reminder, a player can play up to four games during the regular season while still maintaining their redshirt - which allows them an additional year of eligibility beyond the normal allotment of four. Play more than that, and you've burned your opportunity to take a redshirt that season.
There are some complicating factors, such as injury waivers or older players who were granted an additional year thanks to the COVID pandemic in 2020. But outside of that, D1 players - according to the NCAA's official page - have five-calendar years to play four non-redshirt seasons of competition.
True Freshman:
*games played in parenthesis. Bold w/no parenthesis indicates redshirt opportunity burned.
- QB Mason Mims (0)
- RB Jamarice Wilder (1)
- WR Brock Coffman (2)
- TE Grant Houser (0)
- OL Gradey Anthony (1)
- OL Tyler Folmar (1)
- OL Cameron Gorin (1)
- DE Eric Hazzard (1)
- DE C.J. May (0)
- DE Dillon Smith (0)
- DT Bailey Abercrombie (1)
- LB Caleb Matelau (1)
- LB Cameron White (1)
- CB Antonio Harris (1)
- S Micah Rice (0)
The Bowling Green game saw the season debut of running back Jamarice Wilder following his ankle injury, and wide receiver Brock Coffman got some run as well. But other than those two, no other true freshman for the Cardinals saw playing time, despite the game being well in hand by the fourth quarter.
Non-True Freshmen with No Redshirt Taken Yet:
*games played in parenthesis. Bold w/no parenthesis indicates redshirt opportunity burned.
- RB Isaac Brown (3)
- RB Duke Watson (2)
- WR Chris Bell (3)
- WR Bobby Golden (2)
- WR Antonio Meeks (3)
- OL Carter Guillaume (2)
- LB Stanquan Clark (2)
- LB Kalib Perry (3)
- CB Jabari Mack (3)
- S D'Angelo Hutchinson (3)
Once again, there are few surprises here. Most of the players in this category are heavy contributors to the team, and are expected to burn their opportunity to take a redshirt by game five vs. Virginia.
There are a couple injury footnotes here. While Duke Watson did not play due to an undisclosed injury, he was at least dressed. Barring some sort of aggravation, he should return to action sooner rather than later.
As far Stanquan Clark, he will more than like miss the rest of the season due to the ankle injury he suffered against James Madison. While there is a chance he can return later this season, he is very much a candidate to take a redshirt, whether that be injury or normal.
.(Photo of Duke Watson: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
