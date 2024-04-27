Rutgers Transfer DL Rene Konga Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is continuing to bolster their roster through the spring transfer portal window.
Rene Konga, a defensive lineman who spent four seasons at Rutgers before entering the portal earlier this month, announced Friday that he has committed to play his final year of eligibility with the Cardinals.
He's the third portal pickup for Louisville in the 15-day spring transfer window, which closes on May 1. He joins former Cal edge rusher Myles Jernigan and former Texas State linebacker Dan Foster Jr.
The 6-foot-4, 290-pound lineman was a rotational piece for the Scarlet Knights this past season, getting snaps primarily on the edge but also seeing some time on the interior. Appearing in 10 games, Konga collected eight tackles (five solo), two for loss, a sack, two QB hurries and a forced fumble.
A Canadian native of Ottawa, Ontario, Konga was a part of Rutgers' 2020 recruiting class, and saw minimal run over his first two years in Piscataway. The 2022 season is when he first started to crack the defensive line rotation, totaling five tackles (two solo), one for loss, a sack and two pass breakups over nine games played.
In 20 career games with Rutgers, Konga compiled 14 tackles (eight solo), three for loss, two sacks, two pass break ups and a forced fumble.
Given the developments on the defensive line in recent weeks, landing Konga as a depth piece was much needed for Louisville. Injuries hit this position hard during spring ball, and players such as Jermayne Lole and Tawfiq Thomas hit the portal when the spring transfer window opened.
Louisville is now up to 25 transfer commitments in this cycle, while seeing 24 scholarship returners enter the portal. Nine Cards have transferred since the 15-day spring portal window opened up on Apr. 16, including four who joined as transfers during the winter portal window.
The Cardinals finished their 2023 season with an overall mark of 10-4 (7-1 in ACC) including a berth in the program's first ever ACC Championship Game. Year two under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Austin Peay on Saturday, Aug. 31 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of Rene Konga: Kyle Ross - USA TODAY Sports)
