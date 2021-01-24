Report: Scott Satterfield Focusing on Three Candidates for Louisville OL Coach

Two are current Power Five offensive line head coaches, and the third is an FCS head coach.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield is reportedly getting closer to filling one of the vacant spots on his coaching staff.

According to ESPN Louisville's Mark Ennis, Satterfield is "focused" on three candidates to fill Louisville's offensive line coach position: Oregon offensive line coach Alex Mirabal, Eastern Kentucky head coach Walt Wells, and an unnamed offensive line coach from the Southeastern Conference.

Satterfield is looking to replace offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, who left the program to take offensive line coaching job with the Atlanta Falcons.

Mirabal has served as Oregon's offensive line coach since the 2018 season. In 2020, the Ducks allowed just 1.57 sacks per game - good for 29th in Division I. During Oregon's Pac-12 Championship season in 2019, the Ducks were one of four finalists for the Joe Moore Award, which honors the most outstanding offensive line unit in college football.

After serving as an assistant with EKU from 1997 to 2002 and again in 2015, Wells was named the head coach of the Colonels prior to the 2020 season. They finished the season at just 3-6, but capped off the year with a 49-17 win over Western Carolina in the inaugural Opportunity Bowl. He previously served as a quality control assistant at Kentucky in 2018 and 2019.

Three Louisville assistant coaches have departed the program over the current offseason. Running backs coach Norval McKenzie was hired to the same position at his alma mater of Vanderbilt, and quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce took the offensive coordinator job at Appalachian State.

It is reported that ECU running backs coach De’Rail Sims will replace McKenzie, and that current Cardinals offensive quality control coach Pete Thomas will be promoted to replace Ponce.

Louisville ended the 2020 season at 4-7 overall and 3-7 in the ACC. Spring practice is scheduled to begin on February 8.

