Skip to main content

Louisville's Quincy Riley Named ACC Defensive Back of the Week

The senior logged two takeaways, including a pick-six, in the blowout win over No. 10 Wake Forest this past weekend.

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville defensive back has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Back of the Week on Monday.

Riley intercepted a pair of passes in Louisville's 48-21 win over No. 10 Wake Forest on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals forced eight turnovers in the game, including a season best four interceptions.

The native of Columbia, S.C., returned one of his interceptions 90 yards for a touchdown in a third quarter where the Cards tallied 35 unanswered point en route to its first top-10 win since 2016. The 90-yard return was the longest since a 95-yard return in 1975.

The Cards host James Madison on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Related Readings:

(Photo of Quincy Riley: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_19307954_168388606_lowres
Football

Cards in the NFL: 2022 Week 8

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19332215_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Payne on Louisville's Loss to Lenoir-Rhyne: 'We Needed This Whooping'

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19331404_168388606_lowres
Basketball

What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 57-47 Exhibition Loss vs. Lenoir-Rhyne

By Matthew McGavic
yiJPyZ7s
Basketball

Louisville Stunned by Lenoir-Rhyne in Exhibition Play

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19324656_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Opens as Home Favorite vs. James Madison

By Matthew McGavic
kfc-yum-center039*1024xx3600-2029-0-219
Basketball

Game Day Live Blog: Lenoir-Rhyne at Louisville | Exhibition 1

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19324865_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Credits Preparation for 'Remarkable' Defensive Outing vs. Wake Forest

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19324696_168388606_lowres
Football

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 48, Wake Forest 21

By Matthew McGavic