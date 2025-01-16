'26 In-State DL Sam Dawson Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the Louisville football program largely done in the winter transfer portal window, their efforts have shifted back to Class of 2026 - and it's already starting to pay off.
Crestwood (Ky.) South Oldham defensive lineman Sam Dawson announced Thursday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.
Dawson's commitment comes following a visit to South Oldham from the staff. Various coaches for the program spent the day recruiting local high schools across Louisville and the Commonwealth. Dawson himself has also made multiple visits to UofL's campus.
The 6-foot-4, 275-pound lineman might be an unranked prospect, but he has had a prolific career thus far for South Oldham. This past season as a junior, he collected 60 tackles, eight for a loss, a pair of fumble recoveries, a sack and an interception. He helped guide the Dragons to a 7-4 season.
Dawson has played in 31 games over the course of his three years at the high school level, and has plenty of stats to his name. So far, he has amassed 196 tackles, 27 for a loss, five sacks, five fumble recoveries, one interception, and one safety.
With Dawson now in the fold, Louisville is up to a four-man 2026 recruiting class. He joins Chiefland (Fla.) HS edge rusher Jon Adams, Aurora (Ind.) South Dearborn linebacker Brady Ballart and Fort Thomas (Ky.) Highlands offensive lineman Max Merz.
(Photo of Dawson via University of Louisville Athletics)
