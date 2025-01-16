Louisville Report

'26 In-State DL Sam Dawson Commits to Louisville

The lineman for South Oldham has had a prolific high school career up to this point.

Matthew McGavic

Crestwood (Ky.) South Oldham defensive lineman Sam Dawson
Crestwood (Ky.) South Oldham defensive lineman Sam Dawson / University of Louisville Athletics
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the Louisville football program largely done in the winter transfer portal window, their efforts have shifted back to Class of 2026 - and it's already starting to pay off.

Crestwood (Ky.) South Oldham defensive lineman Sam Dawson announced Thursday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

Dawson's commitment comes following a visit to South Oldham from the staff. Various coaches for the program spent the day recruiting local high schools across Louisville and the Commonwealth. Dawson himself has also made multiple visits to UofL's campus.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound lineman might be an unranked prospect, but he has had a prolific career thus far for South Oldham. This past season as a junior, he collected 60 tackles, eight for a loss, a pair of fumble recoveries, a sack and an interception. He helped guide the Dragons to a 7-4 season.

Dawson has played in 31 games over the course of his three years at the high school level, and has plenty of stats to his name. So far, he has amassed 196 tackles, 27 for a loss, five sacks, five fumble recoveries, one interception, and one safety.

With Dawson now in the fold, Louisville is up to a four-man 2026 recruiting class. He joins Chiefland (Fla.) HS edge rusher Jon Adams, Aurora (Ind.) South Dearborn linebacker Brady Ballart and Fort Thomas (Ky.) Highlands offensive lineman Max Merz.

(Photo of Dawson via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Football