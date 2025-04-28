Houston OL Sam Secrest Transfers Back to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A former member of the Louisville football program has made his way back to the Derby City.
Offensive lineman Sam Secrest, who started his career with the Cardinals before spending this past season with Houston, announced Monday that he has committed to play for UofL once again.
The 6-foot-6, 300 pound interior lineman played in only two games during his lone season with the Cougars. He saw two run blocking snaps at center vs. Rice, then a field goal kick blocking snap at Cincinnati.
Secrest played in just two games during his first stint at Louisville, both coming in 2023. He took 15 snaps at center vs. Murray State, then had five snaps on the field goal kick unit against Duke. He didn't see any in-game action as a true freshman season in 2022.
While Louisville has seen a lot of players transfer out, losing 24 returning scholarship players to the portal in this cycle, including six this spring, they have done a good job at countering their losses. They have landed 26 commitments via the portal up to this point, including seven in the spring window, with more expected to join the fold.
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Year three under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of Sam Secrest via University of Louisville Athletics)
