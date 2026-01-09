Texas Transfer CB Santana Wilson Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has just picked a high-ceiling transfer at an area of need.

Former Texas cornerback Santana Wilson announced Friday that he has committed to the Cardinals.

Wilson is the second commitment of the day for UofL, following star Vanderbilt wide receiver Tre Richardson. He’s also the 15th portal pickup for the Cardinals in the last four days.

So far, Louisville has landed 19 transfer commitments, beginning to offset 23 portal defections that they has seen so far. The 14-day transfer window officially opened up last Friday, and is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

The 6-foot-0, 174-pound corner didn't see much time on the field during his two seasons in Austin. Wilson redshirted his true freshman season in 2024, then only played in two games this past season, logging just a single solo tackle in Texas' matchup against Sam Houston State.

Wilson's lack of playing time certainly wasn't because of a lack of high upside. The Scottsdale, Ariz. native ranked as high as the No. 140 prospect in the Class of 2024 (On3/Rivals), and was the 278th-ranked recruit in the cycle per the 247Sports Composite. He chose the Longhorns over held offers from Miami, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others.

While Louisville had already made tons of headway in the portal prior to Wilson's commitment, cornerback was a spot where another addition was needed. Two of the Cardinals' top three corners are graduating, and three of the now-seven scholarship corners on the roster are freshmen.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

