Scoreboard Watching: Games to Track During Louisville's First Bye Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another college football Saturday is here! But unfortunately for fans of the Louisville football program, they'll have to wait until next weekend to see the Cardinals take the field, as they're on their first of two bye weeks of the season.
While Louisville (2-0, 0-0 ACC) is not in action this weekend, there are still plenty of games around college football involving future and past Cardinals opponents. This will give fans both a glimpse into the future of what to expect, and perhaps a team to pull for in hopes of boosting Louisville's strength of schedule.
Here are a few games Louisville fans should keep tabs on this weekend:
No. 12 Clemson (1-1, 0-0 ACC) at Georgia Tech (2-0, 0-0 ACC)
Channel: ESPN at 12:00 p.m. EST
Future Date/Past Result: Louisville hosts Clemson on Friday, Nov. 14.
Well, well. This matchup certainly has a lot more intrigue to it than we already thought it would in the preseason. For both sides, this is an incredibly crucial game - but for completely different reason.
On Clemson's side, it's an opportunity for them to try and re-establish themselves as a true contender in the ACC. After getting out-played by LSU and having to mount a comeback against Troy, the Tigers look shaky to say the least.
Then there's Georgia Tech. Sure, the Yellow Jackets haven't looked super crisp, but Brent Key might be one of the most underrated coaches in the ACC. With a top-15 team coming to Bobby Dodd, this is the perfect chance for GT to throw their hat into the ACC contender ring.
SMU (1-1, 0-0 ACC) at Missouri State (2-0, 0-0 C-USA)
Channel: CBS Sports Network at 3:30 p.m. EST
Future Date/Past Result: Louisville travels to SMU on Saturday, Nov. 22.
Sure, FBS vs. FCS matchups aren't typically ones to keep tabs on. This one is a little different.
For starters, SMU has already run into their first adversity of the season, blowing a 14-point lead to lose in double OT, at home, to Baylor. Additionally, the Mustangs will be traveling *to* Missouri State to take on the Bears, instead of the other way around like an FCS team would usually do.
There's a reason that SMU is a 27.5-point favorite in this game. But considering how rocky their defense looks, and the fact that FCS teams do spring upsets over FBS teams from time-to-time, this could be a situation to monitor.
Pitt (2-0, 0-0 ACC) at West Virginia (1-1, 0-0 Big 12)
Channel: ESPN at 3:30 p.m. EST
Future Date/Past Result: Louisville travels to Pitt on Saturday, Sept. 27.
The Backyard Brawl is one of the best rivalries in all of college football. While this year's matchup definitely favors one team, this is always a super exciting matchup. As they say, throw the records out with rivalry games.
Pitt hasn't exactly been challenged this season, facing Duquesne and Central Michigan so far this year. Still QB Eli Holstein, RB Desmond Reid and that Panthers offense looks like its clicking, and their defense is always stour under Pat Narduzzi.
As for West Virginia, well, they're coming off of an upset 17-10 loss at Ohio (not State). Year one of Rich Rodriguez' return hasn't exactly gotten off on the right foot, but this is the perfect chance for the Mountaineers to get back on track.
USF (2-0, 0-0 American) at Miami (2-0, 0-0 ACC)
Channel: The CW at 4:30 p.m. EST
Future Date/Past Result: Louisville travels to Miami on Friday, Oct. 17.
If you expected this to be a top-25 matchup before the season started, you're either a certified college football sicko, a USF fan or a liar. But regardless, this will be one of the top matchups of the year.
While Miami had to hold on for dear life to take down Notre Dame in their opener, the Canes look like the real deal with all the talent that they have. Not to mention that, as someone who is not a believer in QB Carson Beck, he's looked pretty good so far at The U.
But don't count out the Bulls here. They've already proven that they don't care about the number next to a team's name, taking down previously ranked Boise State and Florida, both in somewhat convincing fashion. This game will be super telling on both sides.
Old Dominion (1-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) at Virginia Tech (0-2, 0-0 ACC)
Channel: ESPN at 7:00 p.m. EST
Future Date/Past Result: Louisville travels to Virginia Tech on Saturday, Nov. 1.
Unlike the previously listed matchup Old Dominion at Virginia Tech doesn't exactly carry much excitement. However, this could be a game to keep tabs on for one very big reason: effort.
Year four of the Brent Pry era has gotten off to a disastrous start, falling vs. South Carolina in what was a putrid offensive performance, and then getting smashed by Vanderbilt at home. Other than Billy Napier and Mike Gundy, Pry has the hottest seat in the sport.
Old Dominion, on paper, shouldn't provide much of a challenge to the Hokies. That being said, with VT looking lifeless to start the season, and Pry trending towards getting fired at season's end, do the Hokies still have the desire to put their best foot forward?
Eastern Michigan (0-2, 0-0 MAC) at Kentucky (1-1, 0-1 SEC)
Channel: ESPNU at 7:30 p.m. EST
Future Date/Past Result: Louisville hosts Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 29.
This is another matchup where, on paper, Kentucky should run away with. But the Wildcats haven't exactly been consistent to start the year.
In their opener against Toledo, UK -especially QB Zach Calzada - looked dreadful, and they were lucky not to lose. They nearly knocked off Ole Miss again the next week, but ultimately fell, and Calzada suffered a shoulder injury.
Find someone that loves you as much as Mark Stoops loves to schedule MAC teams. Will Kentucky look more convincing this time? Time will tell, especially with Stoop already mulling switching to Cutter Boley at QB.
Minnesota (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) at Cal (2-0, 0-0 ACC)
Channel: ESPN at 10:30 p.m. EST
Future Date/Past Result: Louisville hosts Cal on Saturday, Nov. 8.
This might not be a ranked showdown, but it could wind up being a very underrated matchup this weekend.
On Cal's side, they're another team that hasn't faced a ton of challenges early, with their wins coming against Oregon State and Texas Southern (FCS). Then again, QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has looked stellar to start his true freshman season, and that Golden Bears defense has played well early.
The Golden Gophers are in the same boat, with their wins coming against Buffalo and Northwestern State (FCS). But if Cal can pull out a win here, they'll be starting to mount a case as a team that could finish in the top half of the ACC.
Boston College (1-1, 0-0 ACC) at Stanford (0-2, 0-0 ACC)
Channel: ACC Network at 10:30 p.m. EST
Future Date/Past Result: Louisville hosts Boston College on Saturday, Oct. 25.
I'm just going to be honest. If you stay up to watch *this* game, I commend you in your dedication to either scouting future UofL opponents or being a true college football sicko.
On the offensive side of the ball, Boston College looks like they can hang with anyone in the league. They've already scored 108 points, and Alabama transfer Dylan Longeran looks to be a very capable quarterback. However, the Eagles' defense looks like it could use some work, giving up 42 points to an okay Michigan State team.
Fortunately, Stanford is just what the doctor ordered for BC. This game might be in Palo Alto, but the Cardinal are flat out putrid, already losing to both Hawaii and BYU. If Bill O'Brien and company can't get on track here, something went horribly wrong.
Other Matchups to Watch
- William & Mary at Virginia - ACC Network at 12:00 p.m. EST
- Wisconsin at No. 19 Alabama - ABC at 12:00 p.m. EST
- No. 6 Georgia at No. 15 Tennessee - ABC at 3:30 p.m. EST
- Florida at No. 3 LSU - ABC at 7:30 p.m. EST
- No. 16 Texas A&M at No. 8 Notre Dame - NBC at 7:30 p.m. EST
- Duke at Tulane - ESPN2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
