ACC Releases Updated Injury Report for Louisville vs. Miami
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We're now less than 24 hours away from the Louisville football program's biggest matchup of the 2025 season.
The Cardinals have the tall task of hitting the road this week, flying down to South Florida for a highly-anticipated showdown with No. 2 Miami. Additionally, it's game where the eyes of the nation will be firmly upon them, with kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium set for Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Unfortunately, the Cards are far from operating at full health. On Wednesday night, we gained a little bit of clarity as to how banged up both sides are, with the ACC releasing their first availability report for tomorrow's Louisville-Miami showdown.
While Louisville's star running back Isaac Brown was not listed on the report, his backup in Duke Watson was designated as "out." The same could be said for rotational offensive lineman Naeer Jackson and Mak Pounders.
As for the Hurricanes, they actually got healthier during the bye week. While defensive lineman Hayden Lowe continues to be "out," wide receiver Joshisa Trader and running back Jordan Lyle were both removed for the initial injury report.
With kickoff less than 24 hours outs, what do the injury designations look like now? On Thursday night, the ACC released the second availability report for Louisville's matchup vs. Miami.
Below is the full report for both sides:
ACC's Second Availability Report for Louisville vs. Miami
Louisville Cardinals
OUT
- LB #6 Stanquan Clark
- QB #17 Travis Egan
- RB #26 Duke Watson
- RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
- RB #43 Shammai Gates
- OL #57 Naeer Jackson
- OL #66 Mak Pounders
- OL #76 Tyler Folmar
QUESTIONABLE
- DL #92 Micah Carter
PROBABLE
- DB #7 Rodney Johnson
- RB #22 Keyjuan Brown
Miami Hurricanes
OUT
- DL #14 Hayden Lowe
- WR #18 Chance Robinson
- TE #46 Dylan Reiman
- OL #64 Ralph Scroggins
- OL #72 Demetrius Campbell
- TE #85 Jackson Carver
QUESTIONABLE
- LB #17 Bobby Washington Jr.
PROBABLE
- RB #22 Girard Pringle Jr.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Duke Watson: Charles LeClaire - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky