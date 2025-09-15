Louisville LB Stanquan Clark 'More Than Likely' Out for Remainder of 2025 Season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As it turns out, the prognosis for Stanquan Clark is a lot more grim than originally believed.
Head coach Jeff Brohm announced Monday that the star linebacker for the Louisville football program had to have lower leg surgery. While Brohm added that there was a possibility that Clark could return later in the year, it was "more than likely" that he would be out for the rest of the season.
"Stanquan had lower leg surgery, (and he's) more than likely out for the year," Brohm said. "Could he come back late in the process? Possibly."
With 7:54 left in Louisville's last game vs. James Madison, Clark made a tackle on JMU running back Jordan Fuller, with his right leg bending awkwardly and the weight coming down on his right ankle.
He sat on the turf for several minutes, and attempted to leave the field on his own power before needing assistance from the trainers. After spending several minutes in the injury tent, Clark was then carted off to the locker room, with a towel over his head.
After the game, head coach Jeff Brohm - who is someone that typically plays injury news close to the vest - openly speculated about the prognosis regarding Clark's injury.
"We'll know more tomorrow, but I can see him being out for an extensive period of time," Brohm said.
Last Tuesday, 247Sports' Matt Zenitz originally reported that Clark was "expected to be out a while" after suffering the injury. However, he added that it was the belief that Clark would be sidelined until "well into October" and not lost for the year.
Losing Clark for the year is undoubtedly a massive blow to Louisville's defense, as he is coming off of a breakout 2024 season as a true sophomore. Starting all 13 games last season, the 6-foot-3, 235-pound inside backer's 76 overall tackles and eight tackles for loss were both second on the team to T.J. Quinn. Not to mention he also caught two interceptions, forced two fumbles, and tallied two pass breakups.
Clark finished the matchup against James Madison with six total tackles, including three for loss. He had just one tackle in one half of work in the season-opener against Eastern Kentucky.
