Louisville Tabbed Among Most Underrated Teams in College Football by Major Publication
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - If you simply went by the preseason editions of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and USA TODAY Coaches Poll, one would think that the Louisville football program would not be generating much buzz considering they are unranked in both polls - albeit still receiving some votes.
That being said, despite not starting the season with a number next to their name, the Cardinals have generally been viewed in a positive light in the national landscape. They've gone 19-8 over their first two seasons under head coach Jeff Brohm, which included an appearance in the ACC Championship Game, and wins over Notre Dame, Miami and Clemson.
With the 2025 season just days away, Louisville is continuing to generate buzz amongst the national college football media.
Earlier this week, the folks at CBS Sports published their picks for the 2025 College Football Playoff, as well as their selections for the most overrated and underrated teams in the nation. Jeff Brohm's Cardinals - alongside USC, Utah, Indiana, Alabama, Nebraska and LSU - were placed in the latter category.
"This is a bet on Jeff Brohm more than anything as the Louisville coach somehow won nine games at Purdue one season and has a reputation as one of the best QB gurus in the country," CBS Sports' John Talty wrote. "Look for Brohm to get more out of USC transfer QB Miller Moss, who will settle in nicely away from Los Angeles and have the Cardinals in the ACC title hunt.
"The back half of the schedule is brutal with road games at Miami and SMU plus a home tilt against Clemson, but Louisville has the talent and coaching to finish in the top 25 and be a possible CFP participant."
Despite losing players like Ashton Gillotte, Quincy Riley and Tyler Shough, Louisville is bringing back multiple impact playmakers, such as WR Chris Bell, RB Isaac Brown, LB Stanquan Clark, and several others. The Cardinals also bolstered their roster via the portal this offseason, bringing over pieces like Moss and Coastal Carolina DE Clev Lubin.
Louisville will get their 2025 season started this weekend against in-state FCS foe Eastern Kentucky. Kickoff vs. the Colonels is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 30 at 3:00 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
