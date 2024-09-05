Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Jacksonville State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (1-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Jacksonville State (0-1, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 3:30 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Gamecocks:
- Rankings:
Jax State
Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
22nd/24th
SOS
46th
95th
SOR
98th
58th
SP+
118th
18th
FPI
120th
13th
Sagarin
121st
22nd
Kelley Ford
115th
14th
- Offensive Statistics:
Jax State
Louisville
Total Offense
88th (357.0)
17th (571.0)
Yards Per Play
65th (6.26)
12th (9.21)
Scoring Offense
85th (27.0)
8th (62.0)
Passing Yards
66th (234.0)
46th (2780)
Yards Per Completion
21st (16.71)
95th (10.30)
Rushing Yards
92nd (123.0)
15th (293.0)
Yards Per Rush Attempt
80th (4.10)
2nd (10.46)
First Downs Gained
111th (16)
57th (23)
3rd Down Con. %
131st (10.0%)
77th (40.0%)
4th Down Con. %
1st (100.0%)
83rd (0.0%)
Red Zone Con. %
1st (100.0%)
69th (85.7%)
Turnovers Lost
116th (3)
1st (0)
Interceptions Thrown
105th (2)
1st (0)
Fumbles Lost
82nd (1)
1st (0)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
40th (4.00)
40th (4.00)
Sacks Allowed
103rd (3.00)
78th (2.00)
Avg. Time of Possession
128th (20:09)
52nd (30:50)
Key: National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
Jax State
Louisville
Total Defense
125th (552.0)
2nd (106.0)
Yards Allowed Per Play
121st (7.17)
3rd (1.83)
Scoring Defense
129th (55.0)
1st (0)
Passing Yards Allowed
106th (258.0)
6th (72.0)
Rushing Yards Allowed
130th (294.0)
8th (34.0)
First Downs Allowed
111th (25)
7th (9)
3rd Down Defensive %
95th (41.7%)
38th (26.7%)
4th Down Defensive %
112th (100.0%)
1st (0.0%)
Red Zone Defensive %
76th (100.0%)
1st (0.0%)
Turnovers Gained
21st (2)
21st (2)
Interceptions Caught
34th (1)
34th (1)
Fumbles Recovered
14th (1)
14th (1)
TFL Per Game
79th (5.0)
4th (14.0)
Sacks Per Game
N/A
2nd (7.00)
Key: National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
Jax State
Louisville
Net Punting
42nd (42.33)
94th (35.67)
Avg. Kickoff Return
43rd (23.00)
N/A
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
113th (24.25)
53rd (16.00)
Avg. Punt Return
92nd (0.00)
48th (9.25)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
89th (4.00)
7th (0.00)
Field Goal Attempts
2-2
2-2
PAT
3-3
8-8
Key: National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have an 96.8 percent chance to win against the Gamecocks. Louisville has an FPI rating of 14.8 (13th overall), whereas Jacksonville State has an FPI rating of -13.0 (120th overall).
- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 97.82 percent chance to take down the Gamecocks. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 15.5 (18th overall), whereas Jacksonville State has an FPI rating of -16.3 (118th overall).
- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 98 percent chance to take down the Gamecocks. Louisville has an KFord rating of 14.6 (14th overall), whereas Jacksonville State has an KFord rating of -12.7 (115th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 45, Jacksonville State 10.
