Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Jacksonville State

Take a look at how the Gamecocks stack up against the Governors for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) runs down the field through Austin Peay Governors defensive back Cinque Williams (4) hold during their game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (1-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Jacksonville State (0-1, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 3:30 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Gamecocks:

- Rankings:

Jax State

Louisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

22nd/24th

SOS

46th

95th

SOR

98th

58th

SP+

118th

18th

FPI

120th

13th

Sagarin

121st

22nd

Kelley Ford

115th

14th

- Offensive Statistics:

Jax State

Louisville

Total Offense

88th (357.0)

17th (571.0)

Yards Per Play

65th (6.26)

12th (9.21)

Scoring Offense

85th (27.0)

8th (62.0)

Passing Yards

66th (234.0)

46th (2780)

Yards Per Completion

21st (16.71)

95th (10.30)

Rushing Yards

92nd (123.0)

15th (293.0)

Yards Per Rush Attempt

80th (4.10)

2nd (10.46)

First Downs Gained

111th (16)

57th (23)

3rd Down Con. %

131st (10.0%)

77th (40.0%)

4th Down Con. %

1st (100.0%)

83rd (0.0%)

Red Zone Con. %

1st (100.0%)

69th (85.7%)

Turnovers Lost

116th (3)

1st (0)

Interceptions Thrown

105th (2)

1st (0)

Fumbles Lost

82nd (1)

1st (0)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

40th (4.00)

40th (4.00)

Sacks Allowed

103rd (3.00)

78th (2.00)

Avg. Time of Possession

128th (20:09)

52nd (30:50)

Key: National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Jax State

Louisville

Total Defense

125th (552.0)

2nd (106.0)

Yards Allowed Per Play

121st (7.17)

3rd (1.83)

Scoring Defense

129th (55.0)

1st (0)

Passing Yards Allowed

106th (258.0)

6th (72.0)

Rushing Yards Allowed

130th (294.0)

8th (34.0)

First Downs Allowed

111th (25)

7th (9)

3rd Down Defensive %

95th (41.7%)

38th (26.7%)

4th Down Defensive %

112th (100.0%)

1st (0.0%)

Red Zone Defensive %

76th (100.0%)

1st (0.0%)

Turnovers Gained

21st (2)

21st (2)

Interceptions Caught

34th (1)

34th (1)

Fumbles Recovered

14th (1)

14th (1)

TFL Per Game

79th (5.0)

4th (14.0)

Sacks Per Game

N/A

2nd (7.00)

Key: National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Jax State

Louisville

Net Punting

42nd (42.33)

94th (35.67)

Avg. Kickoff Return

43rd (23.00)

N/A

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

113th (24.25)

53rd (16.00)

Avg. Punt Return

92nd (0.00)

48th (9.25)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

89th (4.00)

7th (0.00)

Field Goal Attempts

2-2

2-2

PAT

3-3

8-8

Key: National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have an 96.8 percent chance to win against the Gamecocks. Louisville has an FPI rating of 14.8 (13th overall), whereas Jacksonville State has an FPI rating of -13.0 (120th overall).

- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 97.82 percent chance to take down the Gamecocks. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 15.5 (18th overall), whereas Jacksonville State has an FPI rating of -16.3 (118th overall).

- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 98 percent chance to take down the Gamecocks. Louisville has an KFord rating of 14.6 (14th overall), whereas Jacksonville State has an KFord rating of -12.7 (115th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 45, Jacksonville State 10.

(Photo of Chris Bell: Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

