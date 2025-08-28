Louisville Report

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Eastern Kentucky

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Colonels for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) rushes down the field during their game against the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) rushes down the field during their game against the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Eastern Kentucky (0-0, 0-0 UAC) on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 3:00 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Colonels:

Rankings

Eastern Kentucky

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

RV/RV

CFP

N/A

N/A

SOS

N/A

N/A

SOR

N/A

N/A

SP+

NR

24th

FPI

NR

38th

Sagarin

170th

17th

Kelley Ford

NR

26th

Offensive Statistics (2024)

Eastern Kentucky

Louisville

Total Offense

70th (347.8)

13th (449.2)

Yards Per Play

5.27

5th (6.85)

Scoring Offense

84th (22.4)

9th (36.5)

Passing Yards

104th (161.5)

26th (264.1)

Yards Per Completion

86th (11.05)

39th (12.67)

Rushing Yards

26th (186.3)

33rd (185.2)

Yards Per Rush Attempt

4.62

8th (5.65)

First Downs Gained

34th (256)

51st (276)

3rd Down Con. %

24th (44.1%)

71st (40.0%)

4th Down Con. %

85th (44.4%)

115th (40.9%)

Red Zone Con. %

83rd (76.7%)

87th (81.8%)

Turnovers Lost

41st (15)

15th (11)

Interceptions Thrown

35th (8)

6th (6)

Fumbles Lost

62nd (7)

24th (5)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

57th (5.69)

18th (4.23)

Sacks Allowed

29th (1.46)

17th (1.15)

Avg. Time of Possession

23rd (31:27)

75th (29:50)

Key (EKU): National Rank out of 123 FCS Teams (Value)
Key (UofL): National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)

Defensive Statistics (2024)

Eastern Kentucky

Louisville

Total Defense

81st (388.0)

64th (368.7)

Yards Allowed Per Play

5.87

55th (5.41)

Scoring Defense

42nd (23.7)

56th (24.1)

Passing Yards Allowed

94th (239.4)

100th (236.2)

Rushing Yards Allowed

57th (148.6)

40th (132.5)

First Downs Allowed

105th (275)

61st (250)

3rd Down Defensive %

78th (41.8%)

36th (35.8%)

4th Down Defensive %

88th (56.5%)

116th (65.6%)

Red Zone Defensive %

48th (79.6%)

67th (82.9%)

Turnovers Gained

37th (19)

67th (17)

Interceptions Caught

44th (11)

70th (10)

Fumbles Recovered

35th (8)

54th (7)

TFL Per Game

105th (4.5)

28th (6.7)

Sacks Per Game

109th (1.31)

30th (2.62)

Key (EKU): National Rank out of 123 FCS Teams (Value)
Key (UofL): National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)

Special Teams Statistics (2024):

Eastern Kentucky

Louisville

Net Punting

50th (37.65)

97th (37.44)

Avg. Kickoff Return

45th (20.67)

67th (20.25)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

73rd (21.21)

22nd (17.74)

Avg. Punt Return

7th (14.27)

101st (5.62)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

94th (10.72)

33rd (5.27)

Field Goal Attempts

9-13

18-25

PAT

34-35

60-60

Key (EKU): National Rank out of 123 FCS Teams (Value)
Key (UofL): National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)

Predictions:

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 97.8 percent chance to win against the Colonels. Louisville has an FPI rating of 6.7 (38th overall), whereas Eastern Kentucky does not have an FPI rating (FCS).

- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 97.97 percent chance to take down the Colonels. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 12.3 (24th overall), whereas Eastern Kentucky does not have an SP+ rating (FCS).

- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 99 percent chance to defeat the Colonels. Louisville has a KFord rating of 10.5 (26th overall), whereas Eastern Kentucky does not have an KFord rating (FCS).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 52, Eastern Kentucky 7.

(Photo of Keyjuan Brown: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

