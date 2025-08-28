Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Eastern Kentucky (0-0, 0-0 UAC) on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 3:00 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Colonels:
Rankings
Eastern Kentucky
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
RV/RV
CFP
N/A
N/A
SOS
N/A
N/A
SOR
N/A
N/A
SP+
NR
24th
FPI
NR
38th
Sagarin
170th
17th
Kelley Ford
NR
26th
Offensive Statistics (2024)
Eastern Kentucky
Louisville
Total Offense
70th (347.8)
13th (449.2)
Yards Per Play
5.27
5th (6.85)
Scoring Offense
84th (22.4)
9th (36.5)
Passing Yards
104th (161.5)
26th (264.1)
Yards Per Completion
86th (11.05)
39th (12.67)
Rushing Yards
26th (186.3)
33rd (185.2)
Yards Per Rush Attempt
4.62
8th (5.65)
First Downs Gained
34th (256)
51st (276)
3rd Down Con. %
24th (44.1%)
71st (40.0%)
4th Down Con. %
85th (44.4%)
115th (40.9%)
Red Zone Con. %
83rd (76.7%)
87th (81.8%)
Turnovers Lost
41st (15)
15th (11)
Interceptions Thrown
35th (8)
6th (6)
Fumbles Lost
62nd (7)
24th (5)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
57th (5.69)
18th (4.23)
Sacks Allowed
29th (1.46)
17th (1.15)
Avg. Time of Possession
23rd (31:27)
75th (29:50)
Key (EKU): National Rank out of 123 FCS Teams (Value)
Key (UofL): National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)
Defensive Statistics (2024)
Eastern Kentucky
Louisville
Total Defense
81st (388.0)
64th (368.7)
Yards Allowed Per Play
5.87
55th (5.41)
Scoring Defense
42nd (23.7)
56th (24.1)
Passing Yards Allowed
94th (239.4)
100th (236.2)
Rushing Yards Allowed
57th (148.6)
40th (132.5)
First Downs Allowed
105th (275)
61st (250)
3rd Down Defensive %
78th (41.8%)
36th (35.8%)
4th Down Defensive %
88th (56.5%)
116th (65.6%)
Red Zone Defensive %
48th (79.6%)
67th (82.9%)
Turnovers Gained
37th (19)
67th (17)
Interceptions Caught
44th (11)
70th (10)
Fumbles Recovered
35th (8)
54th (7)
TFL Per Game
105th (4.5)
28th (6.7)
Sacks Per Game
109th (1.31)
30th (2.62)
Key (EKU): National Rank out of 123 FCS Teams (Value)
Key (UofL): National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)
Special Teams Statistics (2024):
Eastern Kentucky
Louisville
Net Punting
50th (37.65)
97th (37.44)
Avg. Kickoff Return
45th (20.67)
67th (20.25)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
73rd (21.21)
22nd (17.74)
Avg. Punt Return
7th (14.27)
101st (5.62)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
94th (10.72)
33rd (5.27)
Field Goal Attempts
9-13
18-25
PAT
34-35
60-60
Key (EKU): National Rank out of 123 FCS Teams (Value)
Key (UofL): National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)
Predictions:
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 97.8 percent chance to win against the Colonels. Louisville has an FPI rating of 6.7 (38th overall), whereas Eastern Kentucky does not have an FPI rating (FCS).
- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 97.97 percent chance to take down the Colonels. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 12.3 (24th overall), whereas Eastern Kentucky does not have an SP+ rating (FCS).
- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 99 percent chance to defeat the Colonels. Louisville has a KFord rating of 10.5 (26th overall), whereas Eastern Kentucky does not have an KFord rating (FCS).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 52, Eastern Kentucky 7.
