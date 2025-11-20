Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. SMU
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-3, 4-3 ACC) is set to face SMU (4-3, 5-1 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 12:00 p.m. EST at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Mustangs:
Rankings
SMU
Louisville
AP/USAT
RV/RV
RV/RV
CFP
NR
NR
SOS
67th
59th
SOR
37th
35th
SP+
26th
27th
FPI
25th
35th
Sagarin
23rd
29th
Kelley Ford
27th
31st
CFB Graphs
36th
35th
Offensive Statistics
SMU
Louisville
Total Offense
53rd (406.6)
59th (399.8)
Yards Per Play
34th (6.20)
40th (6.07)
Scoring Offense
39th (32.2)
45th (31.5)
Passing Yards
17th (284.5)
52nd (243.3)
Yards Per Completion
44th (12.37)
98th (10.77)
Rushing Yards
106th (122.1)
71st (156.5)
Yards Per Rush Attempt
89th (4.04)
21st (5.11)
First Downs Gained
81st (200)
86th (197)
3rd Down Con. %
96th (37.0)
84th (38.3)
4th Down Con. %
44th (60.0)
105th (44.4)
Red Zone Con. %
52nd (87.5)
29th (90.0)
Turnovers Lost
94th (15)
94th (15)
Interceptions Thrown
82nd (9)
67th (8)
Fumbles Lost
80th (6)
103rd (7)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
98th (5.80)
65th (5.30)
Sacks Allowed
49th (1.60)
79th (2.00)
Avg. Time of Possession
131st (26:22)
55th (30:23)
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Defensive Statistics
SMU
Louisville
Total Defense
98th (400.7)
16th (297.9)
Yards Allowed Per Play
43rd (5.18)
15th (4.64)
Scoring Defense
31st (20.4)
39th (21.5)
Passing Yards Allowed
133th (298.6)
26th (188.0)
Rushing Yards Allowed
15th (102.1)
23rd (109.9)
First Downs Allowed
103rd (218)
15th (162)
3rd Down Def. %
33rd (34.5)
18th (31.7)
4th Down Def. %
75th (55.9)
15th (39.1)
Red Zone Def. %
2nd (65.8)
47th (81.5)
Turnovers Gained
1st (26)
24th (17)
Interceptions Caught
4th (16)
12th (12)
Fumbles Recovered
4th (10)
56th (5)
TFL Per Game
19th (6.7)
82nd (5.2)
Sacks Per Game
6th (3.20)
70th (2.00)
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Special Teams Statistics
SMU
Louisville
Net Punting
62nd (39.89)
122nd (36.02)
Avg. Kickoff Return
80th (20.18)
30th (23.46)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
73rd (20.33)
42nd (18.62)
Avg. Punt Return
50th (9.93)
4th (20.52)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
19th (3.87)
20th (3.88)
Field Goal Attempts
13-21
19-24
PAT
37-39
32-34
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Predictions:
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 32.3 percent chance to win against the Mustangs. Louisville has an FPI rating of 8.6 (35th overall), whereas SMU has an FPI rating of 11.0 (25th overall)
- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 43 percent chance to take down the Mustangs. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 12.1 (27th overall), whereas SMU has an SP+ rating of 12.2 (26th overall).
- Sagarin Prediction: Per Jeff Sagarin's ratings, the Cardinals have an 34 percent chance to defeat the Mustangs. Louisville has a Sagarin rating of 79.85 (29th overall), whereas SMU has a Sagarin rating of 82.40 (23rd overall)
- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 34 percent chance to defeat the Mustangs. Louisville has a KFord rating of 10.0 (31st overall), whereas SMU has a KFord rating of 11.1 (27th overall)
- College Football Graphs Prediction: Per College Football Graph's EPA Margin metric, the Cardinals have a 48.8 percent chance to take down the Mustangs. Louisville has an EPA Margin of 0.129 (35th overall), whereas SMU has an EPA Margin rating of 0.123 (36th overall).
- Personal Prediction: SMU 24, Louisville 21.
