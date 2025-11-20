Louisville Report

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. SMU

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Mustangs for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Matthew McGavic

Oct 5, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals linebacker Stanquan Clark (6) and defensive back Tamarion McDonald (12) try to strip the ball from Southern Methodist Mustangs running back Brashard Smith (1) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals linebacker Stanquan Clark (6) and defensive back Tamarion McDonald (12) try to strip the ball from Southern Methodist Mustangs running back Brashard Smith (1) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-3, 4-3 ACC) is set to face SMU (4-3, 5-1 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 12:00 p.m. EST at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Mustangs:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

SMU

Louisville

AP/USAT

RV/RV

RV/RV

CFP

NR

NR

SOS

67th

59th

SOR

37th

35th

SP+

26th

27th

FPI

25th

35th

Sagarin

23rd

29th

Kelley Ford

27th

31st

CFB Graphs

36th

35th

Offensive Statistics

SMU

Louisville

Total Offense

53rd (406.6)

59th (399.8)

Yards Per Play

34th (6.20)

40th (6.07)

Scoring Offense

39th (32.2)

45th (31.5)

Passing Yards

17th (284.5)

52nd (243.3)

Yards Per Completion

44th (12.37)

98th (10.77)

Rushing Yards

106th (122.1)

71st (156.5)

Yards Per Rush Attempt

89th (4.04)

21st (5.11)

First Downs Gained

81st (200)

86th (197)

3rd Down Con. %

96th (37.0)

84th (38.3)

4th Down Con. %

44th (60.0)

105th (44.4)

Red Zone Con. %

52nd (87.5)

29th (90.0)

Turnovers Lost

94th (15)

94th (15)

Interceptions Thrown

82nd (9)

67th (8)

Fumbles Lost

80th (6)

103rd (7)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

98th (5.80)

65th (5.30)

Sacks Allowed

49th (1.60)

79th (2.00)

Avg. Time of Possession

131st (26:22)

55th (30:23)

Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)

Defensive Statistics

SMU

Louisville

Total Defense

98th (400.7)

16th (297.9)

Yards Allowed Per Play

43rd (5.18)

15th (4.64)

Scoring Defense

31st (20.4)

39th (21.5)

Passing Yards Allowed

133th (298.6)

26th (188.0)

Rushing Yards Allowed

15th (102.1)

23rd (109.9)

First Downs Allowed

103rd (218)

15th (162)

3rd Down Def. %

33rd (34.5)

18th (31.7)

4th Down Def. %

75th (55.9)

15th (39.1)

Red Zone Def. %

2nd (65.8)

47th (81.5)

Turnovers Gained

1st (26)

24th (17)

Interceptions Caught

4th (16)

12th (12)

Fumbles Recovered

4th (10)

56th (5)

TFL Per Game

19th (6.7)

82nd (5.2)

Sacks Per Game

6th (3.20)

70th (2.00)

Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)

Special Teams Statistics

SMU

Louisville

Net Punting

62nd (39.89)

122nd (36.02)

Avg. Kickoff Return

80th (20.18)

30th (23.46)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

73rd (20.33)

42nd (18.62)

Avg. Punt Return

50th (9.93)

4th (20.52)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

19th (3.87)

20th (3.88)

Field Goal Attempts

13-21

19-24

PAT

37-39

32-34

Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)

Predictions:

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 32.3 percent chance to win against the Mustangs. Louisville has an FPI rating of 8.6 (35th overall), whereas SMU has an FPI rating of 11.0 (25th overall)

- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 43 percent chance to take down the Mustangs. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 12.1 (27th overall), whereas SMU has an SP+ rating of 12.2 (26th overall).

- Sagarin Prediction: Per Jeff Sagarin's ratings, the Cardinals have an 34 percent chance to defeat the Mustangs. Louisville has a Sagarin rating of 79.85 (29th overall), whereas SMU has a Sagarin rating of 82.40 (23rd overall)

- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 34 percent chance to defeat the Mustangs. Louisville has a KFord rating of 10.0 (31st overall), whereas SMU has a KFord rating of 11.1 (27th overall)

- College Football Graphs Prediction: Per College Football Graph's EPA Margin metric, the Cardinals have a 48.8 percent chance to take down the Mustangs. Louisville has an EPA Margin of 0.129 (35th overall), whereas SMU has an EPA Margin rating of 0.123 (36th overall).

- Personal Prediction: SMU 24, Louisville 21.

More Cardinals Stories

feed

(Photo of Stanquan Clark, Brashard Smith: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Football