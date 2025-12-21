Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Toledo
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (8-4, 4-4 ACC) is set to face Toledo (8-4, 6-2 MAC) in the Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 2:00 p.m. EST at Flagler Credit Union Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Rockets:
Rankings
Toledo
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
RV/RV
CFP
NR
NR
SOS
128th
53rd
SOR
76th
36th
SP+
38th
29th
FPI
52nd
29th
Sagarin
54th
27th
Kelley Ford
56th
31st
CFB Graphs
50th
38th
Offensive Statistics
Toledo
Louisville
Total Offense
31st (421.8)
69th (388.8)
Yards Per Play
28th (6.30)
38th (5.99)
Scoring Offense
38th (31.6)
45th (30.2)
Passing Yards
51st (244.0)
65th (226.3)
Yards Per Completion
46th (12.25)
101st (10.77)
Rushing Yards
44th (177.8)
65th (162.6)
Yards Per Rush Attempt
29th (4.94)
23rd (5.07)
First Downs Gained
52nd (255)
86th (235)
3rd Down Con. %
55th (41.0)
94th (36.9)
4th Down Con. %
133rd (18.8)
69th (54.4)
Red Zone Con. %
119th (75.5)
13th (92.1)
Turnovers Lost
49th (14)
75th (16)
Interceptions Thrown
71st (10)
60th (9)
Fumbles Lost
16th (4)
77th (7)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
37th (4.75)
68th (5.33)
Sacks Allowed
13th (1.08)
75th (1.92)
Avg. Time of Possession
62nd (30:08)
54th (30:22)
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Defensive Statistics
Toledo
Louisville
Total Defense
3rd (247.8)
16th (300.3)
Yards Allowed Per Play
1st (3.91)
15th (4.69)
Scoring Defense
4th (12.2)
35th (21.1)
Passing Yards Allowed
8th (158.4)
27th (190.6)
Rushing Yards Allowed
8th (89.3)
22nd (109.8)
First Downs Allowed
3rd (168)
15th (200)
3rd Down Def. %
5th (29.9)
20th (33.3)
4th Down Def. %
11th (37.0)
14th (37.5)
Red Zone Def. %
3rd (68.0)
67th (83.9)
Turnovers Gained
25th (20)
36th (19)
Interceptions Caught
23rd (13)
16th (14)
Fumbles Recovered
44th (7)
79th (5)
TFL Per Game
5th (7.4)
60th (5.6)
Sacks Per Game
13th (2.92)
50th (2.25)
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Special Teams Statistics
Toledo
Louisville
Net Punting
108th (37.37)
113th (37.09)
Avg. Kickoff Return
42nd (22.29)
33rd (22.69)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
103rd (22.78)
33rd (18.12)
Avg. Punt Return
32nd (11.48)
5th (18.08)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
20th (4.22)
18th (4.11)
Field Goal Attempts
8-11
23-28
PAT
49-49
37-39
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Predictions:
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 67.6 percent chance to win against the Rockets. Louisville has an FPI rating of 9.9 (29th overall), whereas Toledo has an FPI rating of 4.2 (52nd overall)
- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 58.0 percent chance to take down the Rockets. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 11.7 (29th overall), whereas Toledo has an SP+ rating of 8.4 (38th overall).
- Sagarin Prediction: Per Jeff Sagarin's ratings, the Cardinals have an 70 percent chance to defeat the Rockets. Louisville has a Sagarin rating of 80.43 (27th overall), whereas Toledo has a Sagarin rating of 72.41 (54th overall)
- College Football Graphs Prediction: Per College Football Graph's EPA Margin metric, the Cardinals have a 57.6 percent chance to take down the Rockets. Louisville has an EPA Margin of 0.128 (38th overall), whereas Toledo has an EPA Margin rating of 0.071 (50th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 28, Toledo 21.
(Photo of Clev Lubin: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
