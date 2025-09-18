Louisville Report

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Bowling Green

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Falcons for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Caullin Lacy (5) runs the ball against the James Madison Dukes during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated James Madison 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Bowling Green (2-1, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 12:00 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Falcons:

Rankings

Bowling Green

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

RV/RV

CFP

N/A

N/A

SOS

85th

125th

SOR

66th

34th

SP+

101st

26th

FPI

88th

43rd

Sagarin

100th

21st

Kelley Ford

89th

32nd

Offensive Statistics

Bowling Green

Louisville

Total Offense

114th (314.0)

62nd (403.0)

Yards Per Play

119th (4.71)

32nd (6.72)

Scoring Offense

95th (23.0)

34th (39.5)

Passing Yards

104th (176.3)

64th (232.0)

Yards Per Completion

119th (9.28)

60th (12.21)

Rushing Yards

88th (137.7)

67th (171.0)

Yards Per Rush Attempt

112th (3.65)

26th (5.70)

First Downs Gained

91st (55)

125th (40th)

3rd Down Con. %

92nd (37.0%)

35th (47.8%)

4th Down Con. %

70th (50.0%)

70th (50.0%)

Red Zone Con. %

102nd (75.0)

82nd (83.3%)

Turnovers Lost

1st (0)

77th (4)

Interceptions Thrown

1st (0)

91st (3)

Fumbles Lost

1st (0)

39th (1)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

85th (5.67)

54th (4.50)

Sacks Allowed

97th (2.33)

62nd (1.50)

Avg. Time of Possession

25th (33:16)

116th (26:37)

Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)

Defensive Statistics

Bowling Green

Louisville

Total Defense

60th (320.7)

8th (206.5)

Yards Allowed Per Play

88th (5.47)

2nd (3.15)

Scoring Defense

47th (18.0)

37th (15.5)

Passing Yards Allowed

79th (215.0)

7th (106.5)

Rushing Yards Allowed

45th (105.7)

35th (100.0)

First Downs Allowed

42nd (46)

8th (29)

3rd Down Defensive %

45th (32.4%)

53rd (33.3%)

4th Down Defensive %

43rd (42.9%)

24th (33.3%)

Red Zone Defensive %

75th (85.7%)

37th (75.0%)

Turnovers Gained

26th (5)

95th (2)

Interceptions Caught

57th (2)

85th (1)

Fumbles Recovered

8th (3)

56th (1)

TFL Per Game

31st (7.0)

49th (6.5)

Sacks Per Game

53rd (2.33)

1st (5.00)

Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)

Special Teams Statistics

Bowling Green

Louisville

Net Punting

83rd (38.77)

133rd (27.17)

Avg. Kickoff Return

6th (42.60)

10th (37.67)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

51st (17.29)

46th (17.00)

Avg. Punt Return

41st (11.33)

8th (22.33)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

45th (3.00)

96th (9.00)

Field Goal Attempts

9-10

3-3

PAT

6-6

6-7

Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)

Predictions:

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have an 87.9 percent chance to win against the Falcons. Louisville has an FPI rating of 6.7 (43rd overall), whereas Bowling Green has an FPI rating of -6.0 (88th overall)

- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 93.54 percent chance to take down the Falcons. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 13.7 (26th overall), whereas Bowling Green has an SP+ rating of -9.6 (101st overall).

- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 94 percent chance to defeat the Falcons. Louisville has a KFord rating of 9.8 (32nd overall), whereas Bowling Green has a KFord rating of -7.8 (89th overall)

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 38, Bowling Green 7.

