Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Bowling Green
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Bowling Green (2-1, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 12:00 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Falcons:
Rankings
Bowling Green
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
RV/RV
CFP
N/A
N/A
SOS
85th
125th
SOR
66th
34th
SP+
101st
26th
FPI
88th
43rd
Sagarin
100th
21st
Kelley Ford
89th
32nd
Offensive Statistics
Bowling Green
Louisville
Total Offense
114th (314.0)
62nd (403.0)
Yards Per Play
119th (4.71)
32nd (6.72)
Scoring Offense
95th (23.0)
34th (39.5)
Passing Yards
104th (176.3)
64th (232.0)
Yards Per Completion
119th (9.28)
60th (12.21)
Rushing Yards
88th (137.7)
67th (171.0)
Yards Per Rush Attempt
112th (3.65)
26th (5.70)
First Downs Gained
91st (55)
125th (40th)
3rd Down Con. %
92nd (37.0%)
35th (47.8%)
4th Down Con. %
70th (50.0%)
70th (50.0%)
Red Zone Con. %
102nd (75.0)
82nd (83.3%)
Turnovers Lost
1st (0)
77th (4)
Interceptions Thrown
1st (0)
91st (3)
Fumbles Lost
1st (0)
39th (1)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
85th (5.67)
54th (4.50)
Sacks Allowed
97th (2.33)
62nd (1.50)
Avg. Time of Possession
25th (33:16)
116th (26:37)
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Defensive Statistics
Bowling Green
Louisville
Total Defense
60th (320.7)
8th (206.5)
Yards Allowed Per Play
88th (5.47)
2nd (3.15)
Scoring Defense
47th (18.0)
37th (15.5)
Passing Yards Allowed
79th (215.0)
7th (106.5)
Rushing Yards Allowed
45th (105.7)
35th (100.0)
First Downs Allowed
42nd (46)
8th (29)
3rd Down Defensive %
45th (32.4%)
53rd (33.3%)
4th Down Defensive %
43rd (42.9%)
24th (33.3%)
Red Zone Defensive %
75th (85.7%)
37th (75.0%)
Turnovers Gained
26th (5)
95th (2)
Interceptions Caught
57th (2)
85th (1)
Fumbles Recovered
8th (3)
56th (1)
TFL Per Game
31st (7.0)
49th (6.5)
Sacks Per Game
53rd (2.33)
1st (5.00)
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Special Teams Statistics
Bowling Green
Louisville
Net Punting
83rd (38.77)
133rd (27.17)
Avg. Kickoff Return
6th (42.60)
10th (37.67)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
51st (17.29)
46th (17.00)
Avg. Punt Return
41st (11.33)
8th (22.33)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
45th (3.00)
96th (9.00)
Field Goal Attempts
9-10
3-3
PAT
6-6
6-7
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Predictions:
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have an 87.9 percent chance to win against the Falcons. Louisville has an FPI rating of 6.7 (43rd overall), whereas Bowling Green has an FPI rating of -6.0 (88th overall)
- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 93.54 percent chance to take down the Falcons. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 13.7 (26th overall), whereas Bowling Green has an SP+ rating of -9.6 (101st overall).
- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 94 percent chance to defeat the Falcons. Louisville has a KFord rating of 9.8 (32nd overall), whereas Bowling Green has a KFord rating of -7.8 (89th overall)
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 38, Bowling Green 7.
(Photo of Caullin Lacy: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
