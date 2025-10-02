Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Virginia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (4-0, 1-0 ACC) is set to face Virginia (4-1, 1-0 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
Virginia
Louisville
AP/USAT
24th/RV
RV/RV
CFP
N/A
N/A
SOS
100th
113th
SOR
39th
19th
SP+
42nd
24th
FPI
34th
35th
Sagarin
35th
21st
Kelley Ford
37th
29th
CFB Graphs
22nd
49th
Offensive Statistics
Virginia
Louisville
Total Offense
5th (539.6)
59th (409.3)
Yards Per Play
28th (6.76)
52nd (6.13)
Scoring Offense
8th (45.6)
24th (38.3)
Passing Yards
22nd (296.2)
29th (279.0)
Yards Per Completion
68th (11.85)
69th (11.75)
Rushing Yards
12th (243.4)
102nd (130.3)
Yards Per Rush Attempt
22nd (5.61)
82nd (4.24)
First Downs Gained
6th (133)
92nd (84)
3rd Down Con. %
10th (57.0%)
38th (45.3%)
4th Down Con. %
62nd (58.3%)
79th (50.0%)
Red Zone Con. %
80th (83.9%)
35th (92.9%)
Turnovers Lost
55th (5)
76th (6)
Interceptions Thrown
111th (5)
88th (4)
Fumbles Lost
1st (0)
56th (2)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
13th (3.40)
108th (6.25)
Sacks Allowed
9th (0.60)
80th (2.00)
Avg. Time of Possession
7th (34:04)
39th (31:37)
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Defensive Statistics
Virginia
Louisville
Total Defense
64th (353.6)
18th (268.3)
Yards Allowed Per Play
82nd (5.61)
25th (4.55)
Scoring Defense
67th (23.2)
37th (18.8)
Passing Yards Allowed
80th (222.2)
15th (150.8)
Rushing Yards Allowed
56th (131.4)
43rd (117.5)
First Downs Allowed
53rd (81)
14th (57)
3rd Down Defensive %
13th (25.4%)
23rd (28.8%)
4th Down Defensive %
80th (58.3%)
15th (28.6%)
Red Zone Defensive %
81st (86.7%)
5th (62.5%)
Turnovers Gained
33rd (7)
7th (9)
Interceptions Caught
58th (3)
9th (6)
Fumbles Recovered
13th (4)
23rd (3)
TFL Per Game
88th (5.2)
90th (5.0)
Sacks Per Game
60th (2.20)
18th (3.00)
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Special Teams Statistics
Virginia
Louisville
Net Punting
64th (40.40)
93rd (38.64)
Avg. Kickoff Return
2nd (42.80)
13th (30.43)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
52nd (18.00)
50th (17.90)
Avg. Punt Return
49th (10.42)
4th (24.60)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
123rd (15.50)
18th (0.80)
Field Goal Attempts
8-11
9-10
PAT
28-28
14-15
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Predictions:
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 56.0 percent chance to win against the Cavaliers. Louisville has an FPI rating of 8.6 (35th overall), whereas Virginia has an FPI rating of 8.7 (34th overall)
- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a xxx percent chance to take down the Cavaliers. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 15.5 (24th overall), whereas Virginia has an SP+ rating of 8.7 (42nd overall).
- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 70 percent chance to defeat the Cavaliers. Louisville has a KFord rating of 10.9 (29th overall), whereas Virginia has a KFord rating of 8.1 (37th overall)
- College Football Graphs Prediction: Per College Football Graph's EPA Margin metric, the Cardinals have a 35.0 percent chance to take down the Cavaliers. Louisville has an EPA Margin of 0.007 (49th overall), whereas Virginia has an EPA Margin rating of 0.022 (22nd overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 38, Virginia 31.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo via Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky