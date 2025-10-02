Louisville Report

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Virginia

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

A host of U of L defenders brought down Virginia's Malik Washington (4) during their game at the L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. on Nov. 9, 2023.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (4-0, 1-0 ACC) is set to face Virginia (4-1, 1-0 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers:

Rankings

Virginia

Louisville

AP/USAT

24th/RV

RV/RV

CFP

N/A

N/A

SOS

100th

113th

SOR

39th

19th

SP+

42nd

24th

FPI

34th

35th

Sagarin

35th

21st

Kelley Ford

37th

29th

CFB Graphs

22nd

49th

Offensive Statistics

Virginia

Louisville

Total Offense

5th (539.6)

59th (409.3)

Yards Per Play

28th (6.76)

52nd (6.13)

Scoring Offense

8th (45.6)

24th (38.3)

Passing Yards

22nd (296.2)

29th (279.0)

Yards Per Completion

68th (11.85)

69th (11.75)

Rushing Yards

12th (243.4)

102nd (130.3)

Yards Per Rush Attempt

22nd (5.61)

82nd (4.24)

First Downs Gained

6th (133)

92nd (84)

3rd Down Con. %

10th (57.0%)

38th (45.3%)

4th Down Con. %

62nd (58.3%)

79th (50.0%)

Red Zone Con. %

80th (83.9%)

35th (92.9%)

Turnovers Lost

55th (5)

76th (6)

Interceptions Thrown

111th (5)

88th (4)

Fumbles Lost

1st (0)

56th (2)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

13th (3.40)

108th (6.25)

Sacks Allowed

9th (0.60)

80th (2.00)

Avg. Time of Possession

7th (34:04)

39th (31:37)

Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)

Defensive Statistics

Virginia

Louisville

Total Defense

64th (353.6)

18th (268.3)

Yards Allowed Per Play

82nd (5.61)

25th (4.55)

Scoring Defense

67th (23.2)

37th (18.8)

Passing Yards Allowed

80th (222.2)

15th (150.8)

Rushing Yards Allowed

56th (131.4)

43rd (117.5)

First Downs Allowed

53rd (81)

14th (57)

3rd Down Defensive %

13th (25.4%)

23rd (28.8%)

4th Down Defensive %

80th (58.3%)

15th (28.6%)

Red Zone Defensive %

81st (86.7%)

5th (62.5%)

Turnovers Gained

33rd (7)

7th (9)

Interceptions Caught

58th (3)

9th (6)

Fumbles Recovered

13th (4)

23rd (3)

TFL Per Game

88th (5.2)

90th (5.0)

Sacks Per Game

60th (2.20)

18th (3.00)

Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)

Special Teams Statistics

Virginia

Louisville

Net Punting

64th (40.40)

93rd (38.64)

Avg. Kickoff Return

2nd (42.80)

13th (30.43)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

52nd (18.00)

50th (17.90)

Avg. Punt Return

49th (10.42)

4th (24.60)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

123rd (15.50)

18th (0.80)

Field Goal Attempts

8-11

9-10

PAT

28-28

14-15

Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)

Predictions:

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 56.0 percent chance to win against the Cavaliers. Louisville has an FPI rating of 8.6 (35th overall), whereas Virginia has an FPI rating of 8.7 (34th overall)

- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a xxx percent chance to take down the Cavaliers. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 15.5 (24th overall), whereas Virginia has an SP+ rating of 8.7 (42nd overall).

- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 70 percent chance to defeat the Cavaliers. Louisville has a KFord rating of 10.9 (29th overall), whereas Virginia has a KFord rating of 8.1 (37th overall)

- College Football Graphs Prediction: Per College Football Graph's EPA Margin metric, the Cardinals have a 35.0 percent chance to take down the Cavaliers. Louisville has an EPA Margin of 0.007 (49th overall), whereas Virginia has an EPA Margin rating of 0.022 (22nd overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 38, Virginia 31.

