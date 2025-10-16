Louisville Report

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Miami

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Hurricanes for their Friday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Matthew McGavic

Nov 18, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals tight end Nate Kurisky (85) celebrates with tight end Josh Lifson (42) after catching the football against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (4-1, 1-1 ACC) is set to face Miami (5-0, 1-0 ACC) on Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:00 p.m. EST at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hurricanes:

Rankings

Miami

Louisville

AP/USAT

2nd/2nd

NR/RV

CFP

N/A

N/A

SOS

14th

95th

SOR

4th

34th

SP+

15th

26th

FPI

8th

37th

Sagarin

6th

25th

Kelley Ford

9th

30th

CFB Graphs

4th

36th

Offensive Statistics

Miami

Louisville

Total Offense

41st (428.0)

61st (404.0)

Yards Per Play

35th (6.35)

56th (5.91)

Scoring Offense

35th (35.0)

29th (36.0)

Passing Yards

37th (264.2)

21st (289.0)

Yards Per Completion

61st (11.79)

85th (11.20)

Rushing Yards

62nd (163.8)

112th (115.0)

Yards Per Rush Attempt

59th (4.45)

100th (3.83)

First Downs Gained

103rd (113th)

106th (110)

3rd Down Con. %

29th (46.7)

38th (44.3)

4th Down Con. %

29th (66.7)

80th (50.0)

Red Zone Con. %

19th (94.7)

22nd (94.4)

Turnovers Lost

6th (3)

79th (8)

Interceptions Thrown

26th (3)

77th (5)

Fumbles Lost

1st (0)

60th (3)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

7th (3.20)

115th (6.40)

Sacks Allowed

37th (1.20)

111th (2.60)

Avg. Time of Possession

14th (33:00)

29th (31:45)

Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)

Defensive Statistics

Miami

Louisville

Total Defense

16th (276.4)

12th (262.0)

Yards Allowed Per Play

17th (4.43)

15th (4.38)

Scoring Defense

9th (13.6)

48th (21.0)

Passing Yards Allowed

35th (189.0)

8th (150.4)

Rushing Yards Allowed

14th (87.4)

31st (111.6)

First Downs Allowed

8th (83)

3rd (71)

3rd Down Defensive %

14th (28.8)

26th (31.3)

4th Down Defensive %

47th (46.2)

25th (40.0)

Red Zone Defensive %

70th (8.67)

9th (70.0)

Turnovers Gained

40th (9)

40th (9)

Interceptions Caught

46th (5)

29th (6)

Fumbles Recovered

24th (4)

50th (3)

TFL Per Game

42nd (6.2)

60th (5.8)

Sacks Per Game

45th (2.40)

23rd (2.80)

Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)

Special Teams Statistics

Miami

Louisville

Net Punting

62nd (39.76)

93rd (38.67)

Avg. Kickoff Return

22nd (25.33)

20th (26.22)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

33rd (17.00)

48th (17.90)

Avg. Punt Return

70th (8.67)

4th (21.50)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

18th (2.25)

13th (1.17)

Field Goal Attempts

5-5

11-13

PAT

22-22

17-18

Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)

Predictions:

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 15.1 percent chance to win against the Hurricanes. Louisville has an FPI rating of 8.6 (37th overall), whereas Miami has an FPI rating of 19.7 (8th overall)

- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 32.11 percent chance to take down the Hurricanes. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 15.1 (26th overall), whereas Miami has an SP+ rating of 20.5 (15th overall).

- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 19 percent chance to defeat the Hurricanes. Louisville has a KFord rating of 10.2 (30th overall), whereas Miami has a KFord rating of 21.1 (9th overall)

- College Football Graphs Prediction: Per College Football Graph's EPA Margin metric, the Cardinals have a 22.8 percent chance to take down the Hurricanes. Louisville has an EPA Margin of 0.157 (36th overall), whereas Miami has an EPA Margin rating of 0.469 (4th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Miami 31, Louisville 24.

