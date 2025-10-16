Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Miami
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (4-1, 1-1 ACC) is set to face Miami (5-0, 1-0 ACC) on Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:00 p.m. EST at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hurricanes:
Rankings
Miami
Louisville
AP/USAT
2nd/2nd
NR/RV
CFP
N/A
N/A
SOS
14th
95th
SOR
4th
34th
SP+
15th
26th
FPI
8th
37th
Sagarin
6th
25th
Kelley Ford
9th
30th
CFB Graphs
4th
36th
Offensive Statistics
Miami
Louisville
Total Offense
41st (428.0)
61st (404.0)
Yards Per Play
35th (6.35)
56th (5.91)
Scoring Offense
35th (35.0)
29th (36.0)
Passing Yards
37th (264.2)
21st (289.0)
Yards Per Completion
61st (11.79)
85th (11.20)
Rushing Yards
62nd (163.8)
112th (115.0)
Yards Per Rush Attempt
59th (4.45)
100th (3.83)
First Downs Gained
103rd (113th)
106th (110)
3rd Down Con. %
29th (46.7)
38th (44.3)
4th Down Con. %
29th (66.7)
80th (50.0)
Red Zone Con. %
19th (94.7)
22nd (94.4)
Turnovers Lost
6th (3)
79th (8)
Interceptions Thrown
26th (3)
77th (5)
Fumbles Lost
1st (0)
60th (3)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
7th (3.20)
115th (6.40)
Sacks Allowed
37th (1.20)
111th (2.60)
Avg. Time of Possession
14th (33:00)
29th (31:45)
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Defensive Statistics
Miami
Louisville
Total Defense
16th (276.4)
12th (262.0)
Yards Allowed Per Play
17th (4.43)
15th (4.38)
Scoring Defense
9th (13.6)
48th (21.0)
Passing Yards Allowed
35th (189.0)
8th (150.4)
Rushing Yards Allowed
14th (87.4)
31st (111.6)
First Downs Allowed
8th (83)
3rd (71)
3rd Down Defensive %
14th (28.8)
26th (31.3)
4th Down Defensive %
47th (46.2)
25th (40.0)
Red Zone Defensive %
70th (8.67)
9th (70.0)
Turnovers Gained
40th (9)
40th (9)
Interceptions Caught
46th (5)
29th (6)
Fumbles Recovered
24th (4)
50th (3)
TFL Per Game
42nd (6.2)
60th (5.8)
Sacks Per Game
45th (2.40)
23rd (2.80)
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Special Teams Statistics
Miami
Louisville
Net Punting
62nd (39.76)
93rd (38.67)
Avg. Kickoff Return
22nd (25.33)
20th (26.22)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
33rd (17.00)
48th (17.90)
Avg. Punt Return
70th (8.67)
4th (21.50)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
18th (2.25)
13th (1.17)
Field Goal Attempts
5-5
11-13
PAT
22-22
17-18
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Predictions:
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 15.1 percent chance to win against the Hurricanes. Louisville has an FPI rating of 8.6 (37th overall), whereas Miami has an FPI rating of 19.7 (8th overall)
- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 32.11 percent chance to take down the Hurricanes. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 15.1 (26th overall), whereas Miami has an SP+ rating of 20.5 (15th overall).
- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 19 percent chance to defeat the Hurricanes. Louisville has a KFord rating of 10.2 (30th overall), whereas Miami has a KFord rating of 21.1 (9th overall)
- College Football Graphs Prediction: Per College Football Graph's EPA Margin metric, the Cardinals have a 22.8 percent chance to take down the Hurricanes. Louisville has an EPA Margin of 0.157 (36th overall), whereas Miami has an EPA Margin rating of 0.469 (4th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Miami 31, Louisville 24.
