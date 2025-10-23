Louisville Report

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Boston College

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Oct 25, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals tight end Mark Redman (83) tries to make a catch during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (5-1, 2-1 ACC) is set to face Boston College (1-6, 0-4 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:

Rankings

Boston College

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

19th/22nd

CFP

N/A

N/A

SOS

91st

40th

SOR

126th

17th

SP+

104th

24th

FPI

96th

25th

Sagarin

102nd

19th

Kelley Ford

94th

26th

CFB Graphs

126th

12th

Offensive Statistics

Boston College

Louisville

Total Offense

75th (372.6)

63rd (397.8)

Yards Per Play

77th (5.61)

62nd (5.82)

Scoring Offense

76th (27.1)

44th (21.0)

Passing Yards

29th (272.4)

21st (282.2)

Yards Per Completion

63rd (11.84)

86th (11.14)

Rushing Yards

126th (100.1)

113th (115.7)

Yards Per Rush Attempt

124th (3.29)

103rd (3.83)

First Downs Gained

80th (140)

95th (131)

3rd Down Con. %

69th (40.2)

49th (42.9)

4th Down Con. %

75th (53.8)

56th (60.0)

Red Zone Con. %

87th (81.5)

18th (94.7%)

Turnovers Lost

106th (11)

83rd (9th)

Interceptions Thrown

59th (5)

59th (5)

Fumbles Lost

119th (6)

75th (4)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

73rd (5.43)

110th (6.17)

Sacks Allowed

112th (2.71)

100th (2.33)

Avg. Time of Possession

117th (27:34)

31st (31:40)

Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)

Defensive Statistics

Boston College

Louisville

Total Defense

101st (397.3)

10th (274.0)

Yards Allowed Per Play

93rd (5.77)

15th (4.59)

Scoring Defense

124th (33.9)

44th (21.0)

Passing Yards Allowed

115th (256.3)

20th (170.5)

Rushing Yards Allowed

61st (141.0)

22nd (103.5)

First Downs Allowed

104th (151)

3rd (86)

3rd Down Def. %

91st (41.3)

24th (32.9)

4th Down Def. %

97th (61.5)

31st (41.7)

Red Zone Def. %

121st (93.1)

32nd (78.6)

Turnovers Gained

95th (6)

12th (13)

Interceptions Caught

75th (4)

6th (10)

Fumbles Recovered

88th (2)

58th (3)

TFL Per Game

109th (4.4)

83rd (5.2)

Sacks Per Game

94th (1.71)

46th (2.33)

Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)

Special Teams Statistics

Boston College

Louisville

Net Punting

56th (40.19)

107th (37.79)

Avg. Kickoff Return

98th (18.20)

18th (26.22)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

104th (22.60)

44th (18.00)

Avg. Punt Return

30th (11.91)

5th (19.12)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

8th (1.33)

6th (1.17)

Field Goal Attempts

10-10

12-14

PAT

22-22

20-21

Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)

Predictions:

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 93.1 percent chance to win against the Eagles. Louisville has an FPI rating of 10.3 (25th overall), whereas Boston College has an FPI rating of -7.9 (96th overall)

- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 93.76 percent chance to take down the Eagles. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 14.2 (24th overall), whereas Boston College has an SP+ rating of -9.4 (104th overall).

- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 96 percent chance to defeat the Eagles. Louisville has a KFord rating of 12.8 (26th overall), whereas Boston College has a KFord rating of -7.9 (94th overall)

- College Football Graphs Prediction: Per College Football Graph's EPA Margin metric, the Cardinals have an 84.5 percent chance to take down the Eagles. Louisville has an EPA Margin of 0.299 (12th overall), whereas Boston College has an EPA Margin rating of -0.288 (126th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 45, Boston College 10.

(Photo of Mark Redman: Eric Canha - Imagn Images)

