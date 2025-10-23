Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Boston College
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (5-1, 2-1 ACC) is set to face Boston College (1-6, 0-4 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:
Rankings
Boston College
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
19th/22nd
CFP
N/A
N/A
SOS
91st
40th
SOR
126th
17th
SP+
104th
24th
FPI
96th
25th
Sagarin
102nd
19th
Kelley Ford
94th
26th
CFB Graphs
126th
12th
Offensive Statistics
Boston College
Louisville
Total Offense
75th (372.6)
63rd (397.8)
Yards Per Play
77th (5.61)
62nd (5.82)
Scoring Offense
76th (27.1)
44th (21.0)
Passing Yards
29th (272.4)
21st (282.2)
Yards Per Completion
63rd (11.84)
86th (11.14)
Rushing Yards
126th (100.1)
113th (115.7)
Yards Per Rush Attempt
124th (3.29)
103rd (3.83)
First Downs Gained
80th (140)
95th (131)
3rd Down Con. %
69th (40.2)
49th (42.9)
4th Down Con. %
75th (53.8)
56th (60.0)
Red Zone Con. %
87th (81.5)
18th (94.7%)
Turnovers Lost
106th (11)
83rd (9th)
Interceptions Thrown
59th (5)
59th (5)
Fumbles Lost
119th (6)
75th (4)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
73rd (5.43)
110th (6.17)
Sacks Allowed
112th (2.71)
100th (2.33)
Avg. Time of Possession
117th (27:34)
31st (31:40)
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Defensive Statistics
Boston College
Louisville
Total Defense
101st (397.3)
10th (274.0)
Yards Allowed Per Play
93rd (5.77)
15th (4.59)
Scoring Defense
124th (33.9)
44th (21.0)
Passing Yards Allowed
115th (256.3)
20th (170.5)
Rushing Yards Allowed
61st (141.0)
22nd (103.5)
First Downs Allowed
104th (151)
3rd (86)
3rd Down Def. %
91st (41.3)
24th (32.9)
4th Down Def. %
97th (61.5)
31st (41.7)
Red Zone Def. %
121st (93.1)
32nd (78.6)
Turnovers Gained
95th (6)
12th (13)
Interceptions Caught
75th (4)
6th (10)
Fumbles Recovered
88th (2)
58th (3)
TFL Per Game
109th (4.4)
83rd (5.2)
Sacks Per Game
94th (1.71)
46th (2.33)
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Special Teams Statistics
Boston College
Louisville
Net Punting
56th (40.19)
107th (37.79)
Avg. Kickoff Return
98th (18.20)
18th (26.22)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
104th (22.60)
44th (18.00)
Avg. Punt Return
30th (11.91)
5th (19.12)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
8th (1.33)
6th (1.17)
Field Goal Attempts
10-10
12-14
PAT
22-22
20-21
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Predictions:
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 93.1 percent chance to win against the Eagles. Louisville has an FPI rating of 10.3 (25th overall), whereas Boston College has an FPI rating of -7.9 (96th overall)
- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 93.76 percent chance to take down the Eagles. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 14.2 (24th overall), whereas Boston College has an SP+ rating of -9.4 (104th overall).
- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 96 percent chance to defeat the Eagles. Louisville has a KFord rating of 12.8 (26th overall), whereas Boston College has a KFord rating of -7.9 (94th overall)
- College Football Graphs Prediction: Per College Football Graph's EPA Margin metric, the Cardinals have an 84.5 percent chance to take down the Eagles. Louisville has an EPA Margin of 0.299 (12th overall), whereas Boston College has an EPA Margin rating of -0.288 (126th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 45, Boston College 10.
