ACC Releases Final Injury Report for Louisville vs. Boston College
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Game day in the Derby City has returned.
In just a couple hours, the Louisville football program will to refocus following their massive win at No. 2 Miami last weekend, taking on Boston College. Kickoff from L&N Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. EST.
It's a matchup in which both sides certainly have their fair share of injuries. Two hours before kickoff, we learned just who will actually be able to suit up for both the Cardinals and Eagles, with the ACC releasing their third and final availability report.
On the Cardinals' side of things, starting defensive lineman Wesley Bailey was removed from the injury report, as were reserve offensive Naeer Jackson and Sam Secrest, plus fullback Jaxon Panariello.
For the Eagles, starting running back Turbo Ruchard was designated as a "game time decision," while defensive end Quintayvious Hutchins was removed from the report.
Below is the full report for both sides:
ACC's Game Day Availability Report for Louisville vs. Boston College
Louisville Cardinals
OUT
- LB #6 Stanquan Clark
- WR #14 Kris Hughes
- QB #17 Travis Egan
- RB #26 Duke Watson
- RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
- RB #43 Shammai Gates
- OL #76 Tyler Folmar
Boston College Eagles
OUT
- LB #1 Daveon Crouch
- WR #1 Jaedn Skeete
- WR #8 Johnathan Montague Jr.
- LB #8 Jaylen Blackwell
- DB #10 Syair Torrence
- DB #19 Marcelous Townsend
- DB #24 Amari Jackson
- LB #26 Jason Hewlett Jr.
- DB #29 Cameron Martinez
- WR #38 Will Graves III
- LB #44 Palaie Faoa
- DL #51 Sterling Sanders
- OL #56 Eryx Daugherty
- WR #80 Bryce Dopson
- TE #86 Danny Edgehille
- DL #90 Ty Clemons
- DL #92 Onye Nwosisi
- DT #93 Owen Stoudmire
GAME TIME DECISION
- RB #2 Turbo Richard
- DL #59 Micah Amedee
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Sam Navarro - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky