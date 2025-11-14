Louisville Report

ACC Releases Final Injury Report for Louisville vs. Clemson

The Cardinals kick off against the Tigers at 7:30.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Cardinals linebacker Stanquan Clark (6) warms up ahead of their game against the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
Louisville Cardinals linebacker Stanquan Clark (6) warms up ahead of their game against the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another primetime matchup is here for the Louisville football program.

In just a couple hours, the Cardinals will host Clemson on a short turnaround, hoping to bounce back from their loss to Cal last weekend. Kickoff against the Tigers from L&N Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. EST.

Like most teams up to this point of the year, both sides have a fair amount of injuries. Two hours before kickoff, we learned just who will actually be able to suit up for both the Cardinals and Tigers, with the ACC releasing their third and final availability report.

On the Cardinals' side of things, star running back Isaac Brown is out, standout linebacker Stanquan Clark, who has been out since week two and was listed as "questionable" on the first two injury reports, was not removed from the final report and is good to go.

For the Tigers, they will be without leading receiver Bryant Wesco Jr., who suffered a season-ending back injury vs. SMU back on Oct. 18. Starting defensive tackle Stephiylan Green is also out, but starting safety Ricardo Jones and rotational defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart -- both of whom were "probable." on the first two reports - are good to go.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Game Day Availability Report for Louisville vs. Clemson

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

  • RB #1 Isaac Brown
  • QB #17 Travis Egan
  • RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
  • LB #43 Trent Carter
  • RB #43 Shammai Gates
  • OL #76 Tyler Folmar

Clemson Tigers

OUT

  • WR #12 Bryant Wesco Jr.
  • RB #21 Jarvis Green
  • RB #26 Jay Haynes
  • DE #34 Armon Mason
  • LB #37 Logan Anderson
  • LB #43 Billy Wilkes
  • OL #52 Elyjah Thurmon
  • DT #55 Makhi Williams Lee
  • OL #63 Easton Ware
  • DT #90 Stephiylan Green

(Photo of Stanquan Clark: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

