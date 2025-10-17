Louisville Report

ACC Releases Final Injury Report for Louisville vs. Miami

The Cardinals kick off against the Hurricanes at 7:00.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) celebrates after scoring touchdown in the first half against EKU at the Cardinals' season opener Saturday, August 30, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.
Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) celebrates after scoring touchdown in the first half against EKU at the Cardinals' season opener Saturday, August 30, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Game day has finally returned.

In just a couple hours, the Louisville football program will suit up for their biggest game of the entire 2025 season. They'll go toe-to-toe with No. 2 Miami in Hard Rock Stadium, with kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. EST.

It's a matchup in which both sides are dealing with a handful of injuries. Two hours before kickoff, we learned just who will actually be able to suit up for both the Cardinals and Hurricanes, with the ACC releasing their third and final availability report.

On the Cardinals' side of things, running back Isaac Brown remains off the injury report, while fellow running backs Duke Watson and Jamarice Wilder continue to be "out."

Meanwhile, running back Keyjuan Brown and cornerback Rodney Johnson, both of whom were listed as "probable" on the first two injury reports, were not listed on the final report and are good to go. Additionally, defensive lineman Micah Carter is a game-time decision.

For the Hurricanes, linebacker Bobby Washington was downgraded to "out" after being listed as "questionable" on the prior two reports. Running back Girard Pringle, who was listed as "probable," was taken off the injury report.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Game Day Availability Report for Louisville vs. Miami

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

  • LB #6 Stanquan Clark
  • QB #17 Travis Egan
  • RB #26 Duke Watson
  • RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
  • RB #43 Shammai Gates
  • OL #57 Naeer Jackson
  • OL #66 Mak Pounders
  • OL #76 Tyler Folmar

GAME TIME DECISION

  • DL #92 Micah Carter

Miami Hurricanes

OUT

  • DL #14 Hayden Lowe
  • LB #17 Bobby Washington Jr.
  • WR #18 Chance Robinson
  • TE #46 Dylan Reiman
  • OL #64 Ralph Scroggins
  • OL #72 Demetrius Campbell
  • TE #85 Jackson Carver

More Cardinals Stories

feed

(Photo of Duke Watson: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Football