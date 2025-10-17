ACC Releases Final Injury Report for Louisville vs. Miami
CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Game day has finally returned.
In just a couple hours, the Louisville football program will suit up for their biggest game of the entire 2025 season. They'll go toe-to-toe with No. 2 Miami in Hard Rock Stadium, with kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. EST.
It's a matchup in which both sides are dealing with a handful of injuries. Two hours before kickoff, we learned just who will actually be able to suit up for both the Cardinals and Hurricanes, with the ACC releasing their third and final availability report.
On the Cardinals' side of things, running back Isaac Brown remains off the injury report, while fellow running backs Duke Watson and Jamarice Wilder continue to be "out."
Meanwhile, running back Keyjuan Brown and cornerback Rodney Johnson, both of whom were listed as "probable" on the first two injury reports, were not listed on the final report and are good to go. Additionally, defensive lineman Micah Carter is a game-time decision.
For the Hurricanes, linebacker Bobby Washington was downgraded to "out" after being listed as "questionable" on the prior two reports. Running back Girard Pringle, who was listed as "probable," was taken off the injury report.
Below is the full report for both sides:
ACC's Game Day Availability Report for Louisville vs. Miami
Louisville Cardinals
OUT
- LB #6 Stanquan Clark
- QB #17 Travis Egan
- RB #26 Duke Watson
- RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
- RB #43 Shammai Gates
- OL #57 Naeer Jackson
- OL #66 Mak Pounders
- OL #76 Tyler Folmar
GAME TIME DECISION
- DL #92 Micah Carter
Miami Hurricanes
OUT
- DL #14 Hayden Lowe
- LB #17 Bobby Washington Jr.
- WR #18 Chance Robinson
- TE #46 Dylan Reiman
- OL #64 Ralph Scroggins
- OL #72 Demetrius Campbell
- TE #85 Jackson Carver
(Photo of Duke Watson: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
