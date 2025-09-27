ACC Releases Final Injury Report for Louisville vs. Pitt
PITTSBURGH - It's finally game day in the Steel City. In just a couple hours, the Louisville football program is set to play their first matchup against a power conference foe this season, taking on Pitt in the ACC opener for both teams. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. EST from Acrisure Stadium.
It's a matchup in which both sides are dealing with a handful of injuries. Two hours before kickoff, we learned just who will actually be able to suit up for both the Cardinals and Panthers, with the ACC releasing their third and final availability report.
On the Cardinals' side of things, star running back Isaac Brown as well as his backup Duke Watson, are both listed as "game time decisions." Both Brown and Watson had been listed as "questionable" in previous two availability reports.
However, per ESPN's Pete Thamel, it's expected that both will play against that Panthers. Thamel reports that Brown and Watson were "limited in practice this week" with lower-leg injuries.
Defensive linemen Wesley Bailey and Rene Konga, as well as linebacker Antonio Watts, were all listed as game time decisions as well. Like Brown and Watson, all three defensive players were questionable on the first two reports.
For the Panthers, they will be without their best player, as all-purpose back Desmond Reid was listed as "out" for the matchup. Reid had previously been listed as "questionable" on the first two availability report.
Below is the full report for both sides:
ACC's Game Day Availability Report for Louisville at Pitt
Louisville Cardinals
OUT
- LB #6 Stanquan Clark
- DB #7 Rodney Johnson
- QB #17 Travis Egan
- RB #22 Keyjuan Brown
- RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
- RB #43 Shammai Gates
GAME TIME DECISION
- RB #1 Isaac Brown
- LB #9 Antonio Watts
- DL #23 Wesley Bailey
- RB #26 Duke Watson
- DL #90 Rene Konga
Pitt Panthers
OUT
- RB #0 Desmond Reid
- DB #18 Rashan Murray
- LB #19 Jayden Bonsu
- RB #20 Synkwan Smith
- RB #27 Jaylin Brown
- LB #32 Jeremiah Marcelin
- RB #34 Derrick Davis Jr.
- TE #44 Adam Howanitz
- DL #50 Denim Cook
- DL #56 Jaeden Moore
GAME TIME DECISION
- DB #8 Tamon Lynum
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky