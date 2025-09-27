Louisville Report

ACC Releases Final Injury Report for Louisville vs. Pitt

The Cardinals kick off against the Panthers at noon.

Matthew McGavic

Aug 30, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) runs the ball against Eastern Kentucky Colonels linebacker Kaden Smith (24) during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) runs the ball against Eastern Kentucky Colonels linebacker Kaden Smith (24) during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH - It's finally game day in the Steel City. In just a couple hours, the Louisville football program is set to play their first matchup against a power conference foe this season, taking on Pitt in the ACC opener for both teams. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. EST from Acrisure Stadium.

It's a matchup in which both sides are dealing with a handful of injuries. Two hours before kickoff, we learned just who will actually be able to suit up for both the Cardinals and Panthers, with the ACC releasing their third and final availability report.

On the Cardinals' side of things, star running back Isaac Brown as well as his backup Duke Watson, are both listed as "game time decisions." Both Brown and Watson had been listed as "questionable" in previous two availability reports.

However, per ESPN's Pete Thamel, it's expected that both will play against that Panthers. Thamel reports that Brown and Watson were "limited in practice this week" with lower-leg injuries.

Defensive linemen Wesley Bailey and Rene Konga, as well as linebacker Antonio Watts, were all listed as game time decisions as well. Like Brown and Watson, all three defensive players were questionable on the first two reports.

For the Panthers, they will be without their best player, as all-purpose back Desmond Reid was listed as "out" for the matchup. Reid had previously been listed as "questionable" on the first two availability report.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Game Day Availability Report for Louisville at Pitt

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

  • LB #6 Stanquan Clark
  • DB #7 Rodney Johnson
  • QB #17 Travis Egan
  • RB #22 Keyjuan Brown
  • RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
  • RB #43 Shammai Gates

GAME TIME DECISION

  • RB #1 Isaac Brown
  • LB #9 Antonio Watts
  • DL #23 Wesley Bailey
  • RB #26 Duke Watson
  • DL #90 Rene Konga

Pitt Panthers

OUT

  • RB #0 Desmond Reid
  • DB #18 Rashan Murray
  • LB #19 Jayden Bonsu
  • RB #20 Synkwan Smith
  • RB #27 Jaylin Brown
  • LB #32 Jeremiah Marcelin
  • RB #34 Derrick Davis Jr.
  • TE #44 Adam Howanitz
  • DL #50 Denim Cook
  • DL #56 Jaeden Moore

GAME TIME DECISION

  • DB #8 Tamon Lynum

More Cardinals Stories

feed

(Photo of Isaac Brown: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Football