Louisville QB Miller Moss a 'Game Time Decision' on Final Injury Report vs. SMU
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The final conference matchup of the 2025 season for the Louisville football program is finally here
In just a couple hours, the Cardinals will take on SMU from Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas, hoping to snap a two-game skid. Kickoff against the Mustangs is set for 12:00 p.m. EST.
Like most teams up to this point of the year, both sides have a fair amount of injuries. Two hours before kickoff, we learned just who will actually be able to suit up for both the Cardinals and Mustangs, with the ACC releasing their third and final availability report.
On the Louisville side of things, after being questionable in the first two injury reports, quarterback Miller Moss was officially listed as a "game time decision" on the game day report. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Moss is expected to be out and Deuce Adams is expected to start at quarterback, with Brady Allen rotating in at times.
He's far from the only noteworthy Louisville player out. Star running back Isaac Brown, recent starting running back Keyjuan Brown, and standout linebacker Antonio Watts are all out.
For SMU, their injury news is a lot more positive. Defensive end Cam Robertson and cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson, both of whom were "questionable" on the first two injury reports, are expected to play - according to Thamel.
Below is the full report for both sides:
ACC's Game Day Availability Report for Louisville vs. SMU
Louisville Cardinals
OUT
- RB #1 Isaac Brown
- LB #9 Antonio Watts
- QB #17 Travis Egan
- RB #22 Keyjuan Brown
- RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
- LB #43 Trent Carter
- RB #43 Shammai Gates
- OL #76 Tyler Folmar
GAME TIME DECISION
- QB #7 Miller Moss
- P #39 Carter Schwartz
SMU Mustangs
OUT
- DB #2 Zadian Gentry
- CB #15 La'Modrick Spencer
- LB #30 Kyle Ferm
- WR #45 Isaiah Robertson
- DE #58 Aakil Washington
- OL #77 Alex Woods
- DT #94 Jonathan Jefferson
GAME TIME DECISION
- CB #13 Jaelyn Davis-Robinson
- LB #20 Justin Medlock
(Photo of Miller Moss: Brian Bishop - Imagn Images)
