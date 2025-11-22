Louisville Report

Louisville QB Miller Moss a 'Game Time Decision' on Final Injury Report vs. SMU

The Cardinals kick off against the Tigers at 12:00.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The final conference matchup of the 2025 season for the Louisville football program is finally here

In just a couple hours, the Cardinals will take on SMU from Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas, hoping to snap a two-game skid. Kickoff against the Mustangs is set for 12:00 p.m. EST.

Like most teams up to this point of the year, both sides have a fair amount of injuries. Two hours before kickoff, we learned just who will actually be able to suit up for both the Cardinals and Mustangs, with the ACC releasing their third and final availability report.

On the Louisville side of things, after being questionable in the first two injury reports, quarterback Miller Moss was officially listed as a "game time decision" on the game day report. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Moss is expected to be out and Deuce Adams is expected to start at quarterback, with Brady Allen rotating in at times.

He's far from the only noteworthy Louisville player out. Star running back Isaac Brown, recent starting running back Keyjuan Brown, and standout linebacker Antonio Watts are all out.

For SMU, their injury news is a lot more positive. Defensive end Cam Robertson and cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson, both of whom were "questionable" on the first two injury reports, are expected to play - according to Thamel.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Game Day Availability Report for Louisville vs. SMU

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

  • RB #1 Isaac Brown
  • LB #9 Antonio Watts
  • QB #17 Travis Egan
  • RB #22 Keyjuan Brown
  • RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
  • LB #43 Trent Carter
  • RB #43 Shammai Gates
  • OL #76 Tyler Folmar

GAME TIME DECISION

  • QB #7 Miller Moss
  • P #39 Carter Schwartz

SMU Mustangs

OUT

  • DB #2 Zadian Gentry
  • CB #15 La'Modrick Spencer
  • LB #30 Kyle Ferm
  • WR #45 Isaiah Robertson
  • DE #58 Aakil Washington
  • OL #77 Alex Woods
  • DT #94 Jonathan Jefferson

GAME TIME DECISION

  • CB #13 Jaelyn Davis-Robinson
  • LB #20 Justin Medlock

(Photo of Miller Moss: Brian Bishop - Imagn Images)

Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

