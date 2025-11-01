ACC Releases Final Injury Report for Louisville vs. Virginia Tech
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another road trip game is here.
In just a couple hours, the Louisville football program will take on Virginia Tech in what will the most raucous opponent home field advantage they will face all season. Kickoff from Lane Stadium is set for 3:00 p.m. EST.
It's a matchup in which both sides have a good amount of injuries. Two hours before kickoff, we learned just who will actually be able to suit up for both the Cardinals and Hokies, with the ACC releasing their third and final availability report.
On the Cardinals' side of things, not much has changed since the first injury report earlier this week. Running back Duke Watson has been ruled "out" for Louisville, and wide receiver Chris Bell remains off the injury report after briefly being "probable."
For the Hokies, 14 of their players have been ruled out. Among them are starting safety Quentin Reddish and starting right guard Montavious Cunningham, although starting linebacker Jaden Keller was removed after being listed last week.
Below is the full report for both sides:
ACC's Game Day Availability Report for Louisville vs. Virginia Tech
Louisville Cardinals
OUT
- LB #6 Stanquan Clark
- QB #17 Travis Egan
- RB #26 Duke Watson
- RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
- RB #43 Shammai Gates
- OL #57 Naeer Jackson
- OL #76 Tyler Folmar
Virginia Tech Hokies
OUT
- S #0 Quentin Reddish
- CB #5 Joshua Clarke
- WR #6 Keylen Adams
- WR #7 Chanz Wiggins
- CB #17 Caleb Brown
- RB #24 Braydon Bennett
- CB #35 Jojo Crim
- DL #52 Sherrod Henderson
- DL #57 James Jennette
- OL #66 Montavious Cunningham
- OL #77 Brody Meadows
- WR #80 L.J. Booker
- WR #86 Joseph Hobbs
- TE #88 Zeke Wimbush
- DL #90 Andrew Hanchuk
GAME TIME DECISION
- TE #87 Harrison Saint Germain
(Photo of Duke Watson: Charles LeClaire - Imagn Images)
