Louisville Report

ACC Releases Final Injury Report for Louisville vs. Virginia Tech

The Cardinals kick off against the Eagles at 3:00.

Matthew McGavic

Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) carries the ball against linebacker Braylan Lovelace (0) and defensive back Davion Pritchard (23) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) carries the ball against linebacker Braylan Lovelace (0) and defensive back Davion Pritchard (23) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another road trip game is here.

In just a couple hours, the Louisville football program will take on Virginia Tech in what will the most raucous opponent home field advantage they will face all season. Kickoff from Lane Stadium is set for 3:00 p.m. EST.

It's a matchup in which both sides have a good amount of injuries. Two hours before kickoff, we learned just who will actually be able to suit up for both the Cardinals and Hokies, with the ACC releasing their third and final availability report.

On the Cardinals' side of things, not much has changed since the first injury report earlier this week. Running back Duke Watson has been ruled "out" for Louisville, and wide receiver Chris Bell remains off the injury report after briefly being "probable."

For the Hokies, 14 of their players have been ruled out. Among them are starting safety Quentin Reddish and starting right guard Montavious Cunningham, although starting linebacker Jaden Keller was removed after being listed last week.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Game Day Availability Report for Louisville vs. Virginia Tech

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

  • LB #6 Stanquan Clark
  • QB #17 Travis Egan
  • RB #26 Duke Watson
  • RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
  • RB #43 Shammai Gates
  • OL #57 Naeer Jackson
  • OL #76 Tyler Folmar

Virginia Tech Hokies

OUT

  • S #0 Quentin Reddish
  • CB #5 Joshua Clarke
  • WR #6 Keylen Adams
  • WR #7 Chanz Wiggins
  • CB #17 Caleb Brown
  • RB #24 Braydon Bennett
  • CB #35 Jojo Crim
  • DL #52 Sherrod Henderson
  • DL #57 James Jennette
  • OL #66 Montavious Cunningham
  • OL #77 Brody Meadows
  • WR #80 L.J. Booker
  • WR #86 Joseph Hobbs
  • TE #88 Zeke Wimbush
  • DL #90 Andrew Hanchuk

GAME TIME DECISION

  • TE #87 Harrison Saint Germain

More Cardinals Stories

feed

(Photo of Duke Watson: Charles LeClaire - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Football